'Dr. Phil' ending after 21 years on television

Dr. Phil McGraw announced his long-running daytime show will conclude this year

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
The syndicated daytime talk show staple "Dr. Phil" is coming to an end after 21 seasons on television. 

"I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television," host Dr. Phil McGraw said statement released Tuesday. "With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do."

McGraw and Oprah Winfrey created "Dr. Phil" back in 2002 and has produced over 3,500 episodes since. 

Dr. Phil McGraw announced his long-running daytime talk show is coming to an end.

The daytime television landscape has had a major transformation in recent years. The programs hosted by Judith "Judge Judy" Sheindlin, Ellen DeGeneres, Maury Povich and Dr. Mehmet Oz have all come to an end.

This is a developing story.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.