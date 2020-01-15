Expand / Collapse search
Donna Brazile: Joe Biden won Iowa debate because it was a 'status quo' debate

By Joshua Nelson | Fox News
Donna Brazile insists 'the future is female' in the world of politics

Former DNC interim chair and Fox News contributor Donna Brazile reacts to Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders clashing on the Iowa debate stage on claims Sanders questioned if a woman can be president.

Former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile said on Wednesday that the “status quo” top tier of the Democratic primary was unaffected by a “status quo debate.”

“When you have a status quo debate, those who are in the lead will remain in the lead,” Brazile told “Fox & Friends,” addressing host Brian Kilmeade's statement that former Vice President Joe Biden won the debate because of that fact.

“Those top-tier candidates who you saw on the stage last night, there’s no question that going into the final days, weeks before the first caucus, they will have an advantage,” she said.

Biden said Tuesday night that President Trump "flat-out lied" about Iran's late Gen. Qassem Soleimani when presenting him as an imminent danger to Americans in the region.

Tuesday's debate was the final chance voters will get to see all the top candidates on the same stage before the pivotal Iowa caucuses, which can make or break presidential primary campaigns.

A Monmouth University poll released Monday showed Biden leading in Iowa with support from 24 percent of likely caucus participants, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. (18 percent), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (17 percent), Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. (15 percent), Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. (8 percent) and entrepreneur Tom Steyer (4 percent).

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is skipping the Iowa caucuses and focusing on other races later in the primary season.

Joshua Nelson is a freelance reporter for Fox News.