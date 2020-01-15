Lara Logan: Media should ask Biden what he did about Soleimani killing Americans

Fox Nation host Lara Logan on Wednesday blasted former Vice President Joe Biden for accusing President Trump of lying about an imminent threat that prompted the U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani.

The 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful said at Tuesday night's debate that Trump "flat-out lied" about Soleimani presenting an imminent danger to Americans in the region. Logan took issue with Biden's criticism and asked why the media is not pressing him on Soleimani directing attacks on U.S. soldiers in Iraq.

WARREN APPEARS TO SNUB SANDERS' HANDSHAKE AFTER DEBATE

“What were you doing about Soleimani when he killed American soldiers on your watch, Joe Biden? That's one of the many questions I'd ask Joe Biden,” Logan told “Fox & Friends.”

“When Joe Biden was in office, there was an embassy in Benghazi that was attacked. ... Everybody knows that the cavalry didn’t come. That's the obvious question."

Tuesday's debate was the final chance voters will get to see all the top candidates on the same stage before the pivotal Iowa caucuses, which can make or break presidential primary campaigns.

A Monmouth University poll released Monday showed Biden leading in Iowa with support from 24 percent of likely caucus participants, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. (18 percent), South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (17 percent), Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. (15 percent), Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. (8 percent) and entrepreneur Tom Steyer (4 percent).

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is skipping the Iowa caucuses and focusing on other races later in the primary season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Logan said the media does not seem interested in covering Iranians protesting the regime and celebrating Soleimani's death.

"There are so many people who were celebrating. ... Their voice has been completely lost in the highly partisan debate that is seen as another opportunity to take shots at Donald Trump," she said.