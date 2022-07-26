Dobbs abortion decision condemned by liberal opinion writers for taking ‘all pleasure out’ of ‘carefree sex’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republicans and abortion bans are ruining America’s sex life, at least according to a few recent liberal op-eds.

"Policies and plans to restrict access to contraceptives and sex education are about demonizing people who have sex for fun and not childbirth," MSNBC columnist Ja’han Jones wrote in a July 25 piece titled "Republicans want to take all pleasure out of sex."

"Policies designed to postpone sex until the consummation of marriage harm women because they contribute to the often misogynistic views many marriages rest upon," he said. "And they aim to cast all sex that happens outside the confines of the conservative movement’s ideals as sins — potentially even crimes."

He specifically slammed various Republican politicians and appeared to infer their political motivations:

"For good reason, I don’t know a single American who would look to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Rep. Matt Gaetz or Sen. Josh Hawley for input on what constitutes an ethical and enjoyable sexual experience. But these are all popular figures in a conservative movement that has become deeply obsessed with Americans’ sex lives and eager to pass laws to police them."

ROE V. WADE RULING SEES MSNBC, CNN, AND MORE GO FULL SCORCHED EARTH: ‘CIVIL WAR’

But Jones appears to be part of a much larger phenomenon of journalists condemning conservative politicians for somehow ruining the physical joys of romance.

A July 24 piece from the Daily Beast did not skimp on the hyperbole with its headline "I Had a Carefree Sex Life. The Next Generation Will Have Fear."

Author Rebecca White defined her promiscuity as not only a core aspect of her lifestyle, but the norm for a wide range of women: "I recognize that the number of sex partners I’ve had defines an era and a mentality that we are all at risk of losing."

She voiced a call to arms to defend abortion, writing, "This has now become a war, and battles for regaining our constitutional rights as women must become manifest on the streets, on the page, and in conversation."

She defended consequence-free sex as the essence of equality, "For women, in a country founded in equality, this separation of sex from motherhood, from matrimony, must be valued and deemed as important as it is for men."

The author even phrased the historically common principle of sexual morality as if it were completely alien: "If every man went into sex thinking, ‘Do I want to have children with this woman?’—the idea would be seen as patently absurd."

The phrasing of Republicans as particularly malevolent towards women appeared to be a trend in itself.

Earlier in July, editorial board member Mara Gay wrote a piece for the New York Times headlined "The Republican War on Sex," suggesting that America is under siege from "puritanical tyrants seeking to control our bodies."

PROMINENT BLACK VOICES HIT NYT’S MARA GAY FOR PLAYING ‘RACE CARD’ AMID BACKLASH OVER AMERICAN FLAG COMMENTS

Gay claimed, "This radical minority, including the right-wing faction on the Supreme Court, probably won’t stop at banning abortion."

She speculated that birth control is next on the chopping block, "Because many in this movement are animated by an insatiable desire to punish women who have sex on our own terms and enjoy it."

Gay recently slammed the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion in an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe in June. She claimed that women "will do whatever they have to do to exercise control over their own bodies and their own lives, and the consequences of that for too many Americans, I fear, are going to be death."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gay warned that the Dobbs ruling was about more than just abortion: "There is an element here of, this is really not just about abortion, this is about just an attack on modern America as we have come to know it."