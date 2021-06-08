Prominent Black voices hit NYT's Mara Gay for playing ‘race card’ amid backlash over American flag comments

New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay faced more backlash Tuesday following her claim that seeing American flags on pickup trucks "disturbed" her, as prominent Black voices felt she played the "race card" when addressing the criticism.

The left-wing MSNBC contributor tweeted she was being "trolled" because of her comment, writing that "trolling a Black journalist with the American flag is not the own some people think it is."

NYT, MSNBC'S MARA GAY: 'DISTURBING' TO SEE 'DOZENS OF AMERICAN FLAGS' ON TRUCKS IN LONG ISLAND

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell slammed Gay for "playing the race card" but didn’t expect anything different considering her places of employment.

"That’s what liberals and progressives do," Terell said. "People are responding in outrage, including myself, regarding her attack on the America flag … she doesn’t get a pass because she is Black."

Terrell, a civil rights attorney for 30 years, said the flag and what it stands for has afforded her the ability to enjoy and express her First Amendment rights.

"However, that right of expression works both ways and she should not hide behind her race," Terrell said. "When liberals and progressive have no argument they resort to the race card in an effort to turn down the heat."

MSNBC ANALYST ON TULSA MASSACRE: WHITE AMERICANS ‘TEND TO BE VERY GOOD AT FORGETTING HISTORY’

Fox News contributor Deroy Murdock was equally peeved and suggested the Gray Lady board member should leave the country if she doesn’t appreciate it.

"Mara Gay is old enough to know the difference between the American flag and the Confederate flag. Tens of thousands of Black patriots have died in battle to defend the Stars and Stripes. What a shame that she does not appreciate this," Murdock said.

"If the American flag makes her so sick, she should move to another country, where she won't have to see it," Murdock continued. "Should she make that decision, I hereby pledge to buy her a one-way plane ticket to whatever nation will make her happier than the United States of America."

Gay's comments on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Tuesday sparked ridicule.

"I was on Long Island this weekend visiting a really dear friend, and I was really disturbed. I saw, you know, dozens and dozens of pickup trucks with explicatives [sic] against Joe Biden on the back of them, Trump flags, and in some cases just dozens of American flags, which is also just disturbing … Essentially the message was clear. This is my country. This is not your country. I own this," she said.

She went on to blame "Whiteness" for the actions she observed and claimed Americans would continue to observe such behavior until Americans were ready to have a conversation about it.

Conservative radio host Larry Elder also mocked Gay for "whipping out the race card" when faced with criticism over her comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What? A Black New York Times writer whipping out the race card! Say it ain't so!! Ahh, the race card. Suitable for use as a sword and a shield. Don't leave home without," Edler told Fox News via text message.