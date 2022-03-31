Expand / Collapse search
Disney 'making a terrible miscalculation' on Florida parental rights bill: Castillo

He says it could be bad for business

Graham Colton
By Graham Colton | Fox News
Small LGBT group within Disney ‘screaming the loudest’: Disney employee Video

Jose Castillo shows how Disney caved to woke pressure on LGBT politics on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Walt Disney Company Resort Duty Manager Jose Castillo said the company is "making a terrible miscalculation" by pushing an LGBT agenda in its children's programming Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

"I think they're making a terrible miscalculation that … ultimately, maybe will be bad for business," he told host Laura Ingraham.

DISNEY INJECTING QUEERNESS INTO CHILDREN'S PROGRAMMING: CHRIS RUFO

The Republican Florida congressional candidate explained that LGBT politics found its way into children's content because the "squeaky wheel gets the grease."

"And the small minority within the Walt Disney Company that's part of the LGBT community are screaming the loudest. They're being the loudest, they're being the most vocal." 

" … [W]hy would you want to work at a company where the company essentially thinks that you're a bigot?" Ingraham asked. "What they said essentially about Ron DeSantis and all the activists who supported what Disney did was that Ron DeSantis was a bigot."

Disney does "not think that traditional Americans should have a seat at the table or frankly, even be on corporate boards," she said, adding it's "just the tip of the iceberg, and corporate America is going to be in for a rude awakening." 

    A view of the entrance of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.  (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

    Disney employee Nicholas Maldonado holds a sign while protesting outside of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.  (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

    A view of the entrance of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.  (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

Castillo noted the tension between the Left's talk of democracy and the Democratic response to Florida's parental rights bill.

"[Disney's] statement says this about the bill that Ron DeSantis passed. They said, ‘Our goal as a company is for the law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down by the courts.’"

Floridians, including "a lot of Disney cast members," voted state legislators into office, he said.

"These are duly elected members of the Florida House of Representatives and the Florida Senate who passed this bill, sent it to the governor, and thank God our governor has the backbone to stand up to companies like mine, Disney, and pass this bill and stand with the people of Florida, stand with the parents and protect our children."

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.