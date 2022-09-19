DeSantis pushes back against critics: Where's the 'freak-out' over migrants dying in Rio Grande, trailers?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hit back at critics after he flew 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard last week on "Hannity."

RON DESANTIS: Well, Sean, it’s really frustrating. Because you know, you have been covering this. Millions of people since Biden has been president illegally coming across the southern border. Did they freak out about that? No. You had migrants die in the Rio Grande, you had 50 die in Texas in a trailer because they were being neglected. Was there a freak-out about that? No, there wasn't. You've had criminal aliens get across that southern border and victimize Americans, killing some and raping some.

BIDEN YET TO VISIT BESIEGED SOUTHERN BORDER, AS WHITE HOUSE CAUGHT IN MIGRANT CONTROVERSY

Was there any type of outrage about that? No. And then of course we know fentanyl deaths are at an all-time high. Where's that fentanyl coming from? It's coming over the open southern border. It’s only when 50 get put into Martha's Vineyard — which wasn't saying they didn't want this. They said they were a sanctuary jurisdiction. These are people who were basically destitute and put in a situation where they could have succeeded, but that was all virtue signaling and not only did they not welcome them, they deported them the next day with the National Guard — give me a break!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: