Dennis Quaid calls coronavirus 'our World War II moment,' predicts 'spiritual awakening' in America

Actor Dennis Quaid joined "The Daily Briefing" on Wednesday to discuss how he is dealing with the coronavirus quarantine measures and what he hopes to see when the country is reopened again.

"I think this a time -- this is our World War II moment and I think there is going to be a spiritual reawakening of this country," Quaid told host Dana Perino.

"We already see it, everybody coming together," the "Far from Heaven" and "Breaking Away" star added. "There's going to be something really powerful and wonderful that comes out of all of this for us as a people ... and the world"

Quaid added that he's also seeing Americans "re-learning how to do many things in our lives" and take care of others at the same time."

Quaid said he and fiancee Laura Savoie were to be married on April 4, but the ceremony has been delayed indefinitely due to the pandemic

"We are here making lemons out of lemonade, and when the quarantine is over we are going to make different plans and have some lemonade," he said, adding that fellow actor Craig T. Nelson's "loan" of a vacation home for the nuptials was up in the air.