Dems act like a 'phalanx of bodyguards' toward Biden but shrug off 'rogue' prosecutions of Republicans: Cotton

Senate Judiciary Committee member Tom Cotton, R-Ark., sounded off on the disparate treatment Democrats give investigations and law enforcement actions against people based on ideology.

On "Life, Liberty & Levin," host Mark Levin noted how Senate Democrats have spoken out against Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch for various accusations, but say little about and even defend a federal official of their persuasion — President Biden — as he faces allegations of bribery and influence peddling.

"Senate Democrats, and especially the Democrats in the Judiciary Committee, are like a phalanx of bodyguards surrounding the Biden administration," Cotton replied.

"We haven't had so much as a briefing on the treatment of Hunter Biden with kid-gloves, trying to give him immunity for every crime he ever committed in a way that a judge couldn't even review and sign-off on it — versus the treatment of Donald Trump."

Cotton said that while the younger Biden faced purportedly deferential treatment by federal prosecutors, former President Donald Trump has faced the opposite extreme with "three rogue, zealous prosecutors" in Atlanta, New York and Washington.

He said in Trump's case, the dozens of indictments center around what should be considered "core political activity" and not racketeering or the like, as alleged by Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis in her RICO charge against the mogul.

Cotton claimed the indictments' collective timing is politically motivated to intercede in a presidential election, as Willis, special counsel Jack Smith, and New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg all announced their indictments in recent months.

"[T]hey're only now charging him in the summer of 2023. Why is that?" he asked. "It's because they want the trials to be in the middle of the campaign next year. They didn't bring these charges two years ago."

"They didn't bring them a year ago. They brought them in a way that would ensure that the media would obsess about Donald Trump's conduct in the past, not about what Joe Biden is doing in the present and what he will do in the future."

Senate Democrats, he said, are entirely uninterested in the Biden family influence peddling allegations, and exert the same double standard on average Americans like Mark Houck, the pro-life activist from Kintnersville, Pa., who was the subject of an FBI raid in September 2022.

The federal government alleged Houck had violated the FACE Act, an abortion clinic access law, during an altercation with a pro-choice activist in Philadelphia.

It took about an hour for a jury to acquit Houck, who recently announced a GOP primary bid against moderate Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.

Cotton contrasted Houck's case with the firebombings of pro-life pregnancy centers around the country, which he said received a fraction of the same attention from the left.

"You had left-wing street militias marching outside the homes of Supreme Court justices. Again, not even a single arrest until a left-wing hit man showed up outside Brett Kavanaugh's home to try to assassinate him. Again, silence from Senate Democrats," he added, referring to an incident in 2023 in Chevy Chase, Md.