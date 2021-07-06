Democrats are masters of 'race card' lies and blaming others: Leo Terrell takes on violent crime surge

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell slammed Democrats for playing the race card on crime on "Fox & Friends," Tuesday, after a senior official in the San Francisco District Attorney's Office linked fears of a crime surge to racism.

SAN FRANCISCO DA OFFICIAL SAYS CRIME SURGE FEARS LINKED TO RACISM

LEO TERRELL: Democrats are masters at lying about the race card and they're masters at blaming others. Look, let's be honest. It's sad. In Democratic cities, there's a large majority of people of color who are committing these crimes based on percentage numbers. The problem is simply this: You cannot talk about black-on-black crime, you cannot talk about this crime, because if you do, then you're accused of being a racist and the Democrats are not going to claim that they're racist. But that's what's going on in these cities right now, Ainsley. And it's happening in every city, every metropolitan city run by Democrats.

