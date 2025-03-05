Democrats are demoralized, 'in disarray' after Trump's victory, CNN's Jake Tapper says

CNN host Jake Tapper said that Democrats do not know how best to oppose President Donald Trump, who on Tuesday delivered a speech to a joint session of Congress.

"The Democrats, not to be cliché about it, but they are in disarray," Tapper said in advance of Trump's address. "They do not know how to be the opposition force."

Trump spoke to both chambers of Congress Tuesday evening in an expansive speech that lasted more than 90 minutes, as he took a victory lap for his accomplishments thus far and laid out his policies for the future.

"They're having a hard time trying to figure out how to deal with Trump, and they're having a hard time figuring out who they should put forward," CNN anchor John King told Tapper.

Tapper explained that Democrats, in comparison to Republicans, feel less energized and less unified in recent months.

"I have to say, you can really sense Republicans with a pep in their step and Democrats rather demoralized," Tapper said.

"I mean, understandably so, given the fact that Republicans control the House, the Senate and the White House, not to mention a conservative lean on the U.S. Supreme Court," he continued. "But beyond that, even when the Republicans are out of power, you sense an energy quite often when Democrats are controlling things."

Tapper also spoke about Vice President JD Vance's role in the GOP, saying that he has made a "meteoric rise" to power.

"It has been a meteoric rise for author and Marine veteran JD Vance, who was just elected to the U.S. Senate and, just a couple of years after that, picked to be candidate Trump‘s running mate," Tapper said. "And here he is, second in line to the presidency."

Reaction to Trump's speech by Democratic members of Congress displayed a divided country when House Speaker Johnson ordered Rep. Al Green be removed from the chamber after he stood up and began shouting and waving his cane at the president.

After ordering Green to sit down, Speaker Johnson later ordered the sergeant at arms to remove Green from the chamber and he was escorted out.

Fox News' Emma Colton and Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.