Democratic senator blasted by CNBC host over government shutdown 'extortion'

CNBC host Joe Kernen pressed Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., on Wednesday for repeatedly voting to continue the government shutdown.

On "Squawk Box," Kernen frequently called out the Democratic Party for taking part in "extortion" by demanding several additional political concessions in exchange for reopening the government. Welch agreed that shutdowns were "terrible" but defended his vote as a way to address concerns over Obamacare subsidies set to expire without congressional actions.

"You’re always reasonable when you come on," Kernen responded. "And I’ve said that, and you’re almost conceding that you should not be shutting down the government, that the Democrats should not be doing that."

He continued, "And I don’t think you’d ever say that extortion is the way that Republicans should get their way. If they don’t like the IRA or they don’t like overspending or whatever it is at any given point in time, or the other party has a disagreement, this is not the way to do it."

Kernen then asked Welch if he's ready to open the government as a "reasonable Democrat" who might inspire others to do the same.

"You know, I’m not there yet because we have had literally no discussion whatsoever about how we’re going to deal," Welch said.

"This is the right way to do it, senator?" Kernen fired back. "By people not getting paychecks at the TSA? This is extortion. You think this is the right way to do it? In your conscience, you think it’s the right way to do it?"

Welch pointed out that he co-sponsored a bill from Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., that would extend funding for food stamps, known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), to help Americans during the shutdown. However, he maintained that the Trump administration has launched an "attack" against healthcare that needs to be addressed.

Fox News Digital reached out to Welch for comment.

The government shutdown entered day 29 on Wednesday, making it the second-largest shutdown in U.S. history. The Trump administration warned that SNAP funding is expected to run out by Nov. 1 if Senate Democrats fail to vote in favor of a continuing resolution to fund the government.