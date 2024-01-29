Debate roils Iowa as politicians consider bill requiring national anthem to be sung in classrooms

New legislation out of Iowa would mandate that students and staff in schools either stand to sing portions of the national anthem on a daily basis or opt out, an idea that ignited controversy among local politicians last Wednesday.

Iowa’s House Study Bill 587 would require students and staff to not only sing at least one verse of the anthem, but to learn about the anthem's history in social studies classes. "The board of directors of each public school shall require all teachers providing classroom instruction and all students in attendance to sing at least one verse of the national anthem each school day," the bill stated. Students and staff would be required to sing the anthem in its entirety on "patriotic occasions," however.

There is an option to opt out, but those who are "physically able" to do so would still be required to stand at attention "maintaining a respectful silence." If a teacher does not sing the anthem, the school would be required to choose a suitable replacement to sing in his or her stead.

In late January, Re. Sue Cahill, D-Iowa., a retired teacher, sang the anthem at a House subcommittee hearing last Wednesday, thanked those who sang along and declared, "The school classroom is not the place for mandating the singing of the national anthem, thus mandating patriotism for students, I think that’s something students choose and it’s something that they learn and they’ll learn it in other ways."

CONNECTICUT FATHER ‘INFURIATED’ WITH SCHOOL OFFICIALS OVER PRIDE VIDEO: ‘STRAW THAT BROKE THE CAMEL’S BACK'

She also argued "Elementary classes for their social studies often have 20 to 30 minutes," and that "The amount of time it would take to not only sing, teach the singing takes away from some valuable teacher time, student learning time."

Rep. Henry Stone, R-Iowa., by contrast, said he is "100%" in support of the bill and argued it is for the betterment of American culture.

ARIZONA REPUBLICAN INTRODUCES BILL REQUIRING SCHOOLS TEACH HISTORY OF COMMUNIST REGIMES

"I believe that our kids should be more exposed to things like our national anthem, those that have supported our country, our servicemen — myself being one of them," Stone said. "I grew up in a household that valued patriotism, that promoted patriotism. It’s why I joined as a third-generation military man, serving our country for 22 years. So I believe in this bill. I believe that it’s something that we can put back into our schools that has added value."

A lobbyist for Iowa Safe Schools, Damian Thompson argued that the education bill is potentially unconstitutional, however, saying "students and teachers alike do not shed their First Amendment rights at the schoolhouse door."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"While — putting on my personal hat — I’m not crazy when people decide to kneel or sit for the national anthem, I 100% respect their constitutional right to do so," Thompson added. "And by mandating that they stand, our students’ First Amendment rights would be violated."