Connecticut father 'infuriated' with school officials over Pride video: 'Straw that broke the camel's back'

Connecticut parents are outraged after school officials reportedly showed elementary-aged students a Pride Month video without obtaining their consent beforehand.

Father of four Kyle Reyes pulled his kids out of the Granby School District Granby after the incident, citing his concerns surrounding far-left indoctrination in the classroom through the LGBTQ+ video.

"Ainsley, this is the straw that broke the camel's back," Reyes told Earhardt during "Fox & Friends" Thursday. "There have been growing issues with not just our school district, but frankly, across the country where our kids are being read books about transgender crayons and racist police officers, and now the indoctrination has taken the place of education."

The incident occurred when teachers allegedly showed young students at Wells Road Intermediate School an educational video from "Universal Kids," titled "Pride to Me." The clip featured several young kids giving their perspectives on Pride Month.

The clip featured testimony from young kids, including one boy who identified with " they/them" pronouns , one little girl who claimed to have "two mommies" and another child who identified as "both" genders.

One part of the video featured a student telling viewers that Pride means "Nobody can tell you what to do." Another part featured a different trans student claiming, "The fact that I could say that I liked to be called a boy, makes me feel happy inside."

"This video sends the kids the message of I'm in charge. I call the shots. I do whatever I want, and you as the parent have to listen to me," Reyes said. "That's not the message that we should be sending to our kids."

Third, fourth and fifth graders were reportedly showed the video, and parents only found out about the clip after their kids told them about it.

Reyes reiterated sensitive topics concerning gender identity and other controversial issues should be discussed at home between a parent and child.

"These are conversations that need to be happening at home Ainsely, not in the classroom," Reyes said. "In the classroom, they're replacing math and science with social and emotional learning. We need to be focused on the basics of education right now. So kids as a whole are confused in general, right?"

"They're little kids, and it's our responsibility as the grown-ups to teach them at home, not to indoctrinate them in the schools," he continued.

Wells Road Intermediate School Principal Pauline Greer weighed in on the controversy, emphasizing the school's intent was not to "alienate" students.

"It certainly was not intended to alienate or disturb any child. In context, we were trying to remind students that it's OK to be who you are and still be treated with respect dignity, and kindness," she said.

But Reyes was not satisfied with her response, calling for an apology.

"I missed the part where she said, 'I'm sorry, we should have informed parents first,'" Reyes said. "I missed the part where they followed the lead of other schools in the area. When there are similar topics that are being covered, they alert the parents, and they give the parents an option to opt out the kids."

"People are infuriated because you notice in there was no apology," he continued. "This was doubling down, saying basically we're going to do whatever we want to do because we get to call the shots."

Fox News Digital reached out to the school district and the Granby Schools Superintendent’s office. The district has yet to respond.

Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.