Closing arguments to begin in NY v. Trump trial as Judge considers dismissal request
Former President Trump returns to the Manhattan courtroom for the first time in a week Tuesday as closing arguments are set to begin in his New York criminal trial. Judge Juan Merchan has yet to hand down a decision regarding the Trump team's latest request that the case be dismissed.
Robert Costello is a former legal adviser to Michael Cohen who recently testified in former President Trump’s hush money trial in Manhattan Criminal Court.
Costello, a former federal prosecutor, criticized Cohen as a “serial liar” to a grand jury last year.
The courtroom became tense during his testimony last Monday, with Judge Juan Merchan ordering the media and jurors out of the room after Costello audibly and visibly disapproved of the judge's rulings that sustained multiple objections from the prosecution team.
Merchan accused Costello of acting “contemptuous,” and warned him not to roll his eyes or react to his rulings. Before the jury returned to the courtroom, Merchan asked Costello, "Are you staring me down?"
Trump’s lawyers had been hoping that Costello’s testimony would undermine Cohen as a witness.
He testified that Cohen told him that Trump knew nothing of the $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. But Cohen told the jury he did not tell Costello about Trump’s knowledge of the scheme because he did not trust him.
The FBI said the direction for Department of Justice agents to use "deadly force" in the raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate "followed standard protocol."
An operations order for the Mar-a-Lago raid included a policy for the "Use of Deadly Force," which stated, "Law Enforcement officers of the Department of Justice may use deadly force when necessary."
Trump posted about the order on his TruthSocial account, claiming that the Biden administration "AUTHORIZED THE FBI TO USE DEADLY (LETHAL) FORCE."
"WOW! I just came out of the Biden Witch Hunt Trial in Manhattan, the “Icebox,” and was shown Reports that Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ, in their Illegal and UnConstitutional Raid of Mar-a-Lago, AUTHORIZED THE FBI TO USE DEADLY (LETHAL) FORCE. NOW WE KNOW, FOR SURE, THAT JOE BIDEN IS A SERIOUS THREAT TO DEMOCRACY. HE IS MENTALLY UNFIT TO HOLD OFFICE — 25TH AMENDMENT!" Trump said last week.
The FBI quickly responded to the claim, saying that the operations order was “a standard policy statement limiting the use of deadly force.”
A person familiar with the investigation into Biden's handling of classified documents after his departure as vice president confirmed that the statement regarding the use of deadly force was also included in the operations order for the searches at Biden’s Delaware residences.
Chuck Zito, an actor and an early leader within the outlaw motorcycle club the Hells Angels, was one of the latest allies of former President Trump to appear at Manhattan Criminal Court in a show of support last week.
Zito helped found the New York Nomads chapter of the Hells Angels, according to the New York Times.
In 2009, the Department of Justice described the Hells Angels as being involved in “murder; the manufacturing and distribution of methamphetamine; the distribution of cocaine, heroin, and marijuana; the purchase and sale of firearms; and other criminal activities.”
Zito also reportedly served six years in federal prison on a felony drug charge.
He told Fox News host Jesse Watters that he and Trump “go back a long time,” estimating they knew each other for roughly four decades.
“I will always support him. He is the greatest president of my lifetime,” Zito said.
Judge Juan Merchan is expected to bring jurors back into court Tuesday morning to hear closing arguments in New York v. Trump from Manhattan prosecutors and defense attorneys for former President Trump in his unprecedented criminal trial.
The jury has been away from the courtroom for a week, after the evidentiary portion of the trial concluded last Tuesday. Due to scheduling conflicts and the Memorial Day holiday, the jury will return at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to hear summations of the case from prosecutors and defense attorneys before deliberating on a verdict.
The Manhattan case, brought by District Attorney Alvin Bragg against Trump turned testy last Monday when defense attorneys made a second attempt to dismiss the case, saying no evidence had been presented by the prosecution to connect the former president to any falsification of business records.
Merchan still has not announced his decision on the matter.
Prosecutors needed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump falsified records to conceal a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, a pornographic performer, in the lead-up to the 2016 election to silence her about an alleged affair with Trump in 2006.
The former president has maintained his innocence.
Merchan said he expects closing arguments will take the entire day Tuesday, and has asked jurors if they are able to stay late. It is possible closing arguments continue into Wednesday.
