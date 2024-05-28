Closing arguments to begin in NY v. Trump trial as Judge considers dismissal request

Who is defense witness Robert Costello?

Robert Costello is a former legal adviser to Michael Cohen who recently testified in former President Trump’s hush money trial in Manhattan Criminal Court.

Costello, a former federal prosecutor, criticized Cohen as a “serial liar” to a grand jury last year.

The courtroom became tense during his testimony last Monday, with Judge Juan Merchan ordering the media and jurors out of the room after Costello audibly and visibly disapproved of the judge's rulings that sustained multiple objections from the prosecution team.

Merchan accused Costello of acting “contemptuous,” and warned him not to roll his eyes or react to his rulings. Before the jury returned to the courtroom, Merchan asked Costello, "Are you staring me down?"

Trump’s lawyers had been hoping that Costello’s testimony would undermine Cohen as a witness.

He testified that Cohen told him that Trump knew nothing of the $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. But Cohen told the jury he did not tell Costello about Trump’s knowledge of the scheme because he did not trust him.