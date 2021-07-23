Gen. David Petraeus says the 'Taliban has the momentum' in Afghanistan

Former U.S. commander in Afghanistan Gen. David Petraeus told "Fox News Primetime" Friday that he is worried the United States will come to regret the decision to pull troops out of Afghanistan and that the Taliban currently has all the momentum in the country.

GEN. DAVID PETRAEUS: I don’t know about soon [that the Taliban will be in control], Brian, but I’m very worried about the trends right now, the trajectory that this is all headed. The Taliban has the momentum. In fact, our Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley quite forthrightly noted the other day that they have the strategic momentum. And it was heartening, I must say, to see that we used some air power outside of Kandahar, the second-largest city and second most important city in Afghanistan to Kabul.

But I think we need to work with the Afghan government to develop a plan to help them stabilize the security situation, which has indeed deteriorated very significantly since the announcement of the intent to withdraw. And you’ll recall on your show I mentioned previously my fear was that we would come to regret this decision, and it appears that regret could come sooner now rather than later, and that is very concerning.

