Dan Bongino: The FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was 'tyranny,' not law enforcement

Fox News host Dan Bongino raised questions of trust in the FBI during Saturday's opening monologue, saying the agency's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence wasn't law enforcement, but "tyranny."

DAN BONGINO: Folks, the FBI is lost. It's broken, irredeemably corrupt at this point. The inexcusable raid on President Trump's home was the straw that broke the camel's back. I mean it when I say it. It's way past time to clean this FBI house up. They have burned every last shred of faith and trust freedom-loving Americans had in it. And to the libs out there, listen, don't even waste your time lecturing me on this issue. Not a second. I gaff you right off. I pay no attention to you losers, OK?

BILL MAHER ADMITS FBI RAID IS ‘SAVING TRUMP POLITICALLY’ JUST AS HIS FORTUNE WAS ‘FINALLY FALLING’

Not just Christopher Wray — fire anyone involved in the raid. I don't want to hear any more rank-and-file stuff. I was rank-and-file. I saw stuff I didn't like; I left. It's not hard. You swore an oath to the Constitution. That matters. If you played any role in this raid, you should be gone. It's time to clean house — and yes, I'm saying it on this network tonight. Draining the swamp has to be a top priority for whoever the GOP puts in the White House next.