Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Dan Bongino: The FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was 'tyranny,' not law enforcement

Bongino says the FBI burned every shred of faith and trust freedom-loving Americans had in it

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Dan Bongino: The FBI is broken Video

Dan Bongino: The FBI is broken

'Unfiltered with Dan Bongino' host highlights the FBI's long history of failures in Saturday's opening monologue.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Dan Bongino raised questions of trust in the FBI during Saturday's opening monologue, saying the agency's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence wasn't law enforcement, but "tyranny." 

DAN BONGINO: Folks, the FBI is lost. It's broken, irredeemably corrupt at this point. The inexcusable raid on President Trump's home was the straw that broke the camel's back. I mean it when I say it. It's way past time to clean this FBI house up. They have burned every last shred of faith and trust freedom-loving Americans had in it. And to the libs out there, listen, don't even waste your time lecturing me on this issue. Not a second. I gaff you right off. I pay no attention to you losers, OK?

BILL MAHER ADMITS FBI RAID IS ‘SAVING TRUMP POLITICALLY’ JUST AS HIS FORTUNE WAS ‘FINALLY FALLING’

Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. 

Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.  (Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Not just Christopher Wray — fire anyone involved in the raid. I don't want to hear any more rank-and-file stuff. I was rank-and-file. I saw stuff I didn't like; I left. It's not hard. You swore an oath to the Constitution. That matters. If you played any role in this raid, you should be gone. It's time to clean house — and yes, I'm saying it on this network tonight. Draining the swamp has to be a top priority for whoever the GOP puts in the White House next.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Dan Bongino: The FBI is broken Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.