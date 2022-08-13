Warrant in FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was 'clearly politically motivated': Trump lawyer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Attorney for former President Donald Trump Christina Bobb dubbed the warrant used in the FBI’s raid on Trump’s home "clearly politically motivated" Friday on "The Ingraham Angle."

CHRISTINA BOBB: The warrant proves that everything the Democrats have been pushing down our throats for the last few days is absolute baloney. None of it passes muster. This warrant is clearly politically motivated and for no other reason. As you mentioned in your monologue, the fact that the warrant was signed on a Friday — most likely a Friday afternoon, Aug. 5 — they didn't want to work on the weekend. "Let's take the weekend to think about it, regroup on Monday."

And what's even weirder about this is this grave national security matter that was so important that we had to violate fundamental rights of a president of the United States — the judge gave them two weeks to execute it. The warrant didn't expire until Aug. 19, and it was signed on Aug. 5, meaning they had two weeks to execute this.

