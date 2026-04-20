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Democratic Convention

Cory Booker unleashes fiery call for 'foot soldiers' at Michigan Dem conference

New Jersey senator delivers high-energy, sermon-style speech invoking a ‘storm’ and urging Democrats to mobilize as 2028 speculation simmers

By Elaine Mallon Fox News
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Fired up Cory Booker rallies 'foot soldiers' at Michigan Democratic convention Video

Fired up Cory Booker rallies 'foot soldiers' at Michigan Democratic convention

Cory Booker gave a fiery sermon-style speech, urging Democrats to be "foot soldiers" for democracy as "darkness" spreads.

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Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., delivered a high-energy, revival sermon-style speech at the Michigan Democratic Convention, shouting and gesturing as he urged Democrats to become "foot soldiers for democracy" and warned that "darkness and wind" are sweeping the nation.

Booker was one of several out-of-state leaders, including former Vice President Kamala Harris and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, to participate in the Michigan Democratic Convention. All three have been floated as possible contenders for the 2028 presidential election.

Booker spoke for roughly 25 minutes and at several points bellowed at the crowd, adopting a poetic cadence and word choice.

"Ladies and gentlemen, there is a storm in our nation," Booker exclaimed, finishing his speech. "There is darkness and wind. People are getting hurt. What we need is not from on high. We need foot soldiers of our democracy who in times of trial, are willing to stand up."

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Sen. Cory Booker speaking during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks during the news conference on Rep. LaMonica McIver outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Booker then announced that it was time for Democrats to "redeem the dream of America."

"Will you stand for our democracy? Will you stand to get out the vote? Will you stand for our children? Will you stand up for our elders?" Booker said. "And will you stand together, unified, strong — be the hope that people need. We are Democrats. It's time for a new deal. It's time to redeem the dream of America."

Booker, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2020, used the speech as an opportunity to introduce himself to Michigan voters, sharing his career in politics and his family ties to the Great Lakes State.

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At one point, he expressed his dismay with voters who opted out of voting for presidential candidates Hillary Clinton or Vice President Kamala Harris because they disagreed "on ten percent of her views."

"Well, you may disagree with her on 10% of her views, but you let someone get in office who you disagree with on everything," Booker railed. "You let somebody get in office who is locking up our children. You let somebody in office who's taking away our health care. You let somebody in office who's taken away workers rights. You let somebody in office who got rid of the Department of Education."

He then suggested that Democratic voters in Michigan turn the Michigan hand — a reference to the state's shape — into the "Michigan fist."

Kamala Harris holds a microphone

Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during her "107 Days" book tour at the Ziff Ballet Opera House at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in downtown Miami. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

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"I don't want the Michigan hand after your August primary, I want the Michigan fist," Booker shouted. "I want you all to unite. I want you to punch a hole in the wall of resistance. I want you to grab a sledgehammer and knock some stuff down. I want you to reach up and grab somebody and get them off the couch and get him on the field. We got points to put on the board. I want that Michigan fist. I want some unity."

However, former MSNBC commentator Medhi Hasan took issue with Booker's assertion about Democratic voters who didn't vote for Harris in 2024. Hasan said that Booker's characterization places the blame on voters for a Democratic loss rather than the party platform.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaking with hand raised at a summit in Washington, D.C.

Andy Beshear, governor of Kentucky, at the Semafor World Economy Summit during the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Spring meetings in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg)

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"I tried to tell people who didn’t vote Dem in 2024 ‘to teach Democrats a lesson’ that sadly Democrats will never learn that lesson," Hasan said on X, sharing a video of Booker speaking. "Here’s Booker simply attacking and mocking people who didn’t show up to vote Dem. It’s always the voters’ fault, never the Dems or their candidates."

Other critics poked fun at Booker's emphatic deliverance.

"Calm down, Spartacus," wrote America First Works, a non-profit group and the advocacy arm of the America First Policy Institute.

Fox News Digital reached out to Booker for comment.

Elaine Mallon is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business covering national politics. 

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