Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Conservatives react to Nancy Pelosi stepping down as Democratic leader: 'Good riddance!'

One commentator blasted Pelosi as an example of 'everything that is wrong' with politics in the U.S.

Joe Silverstein
By Joe Silverstein | Fox News
close
Pelosi announces she will remain in Congress, not seek Democratic leadership re-election Video

Pelosi announces she will remain in Congress, not seek Democratic leadership re-election

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday in a floor speech that she will remain in Congress but not seek to be re-elected as Democratic leader.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced she is stepping down from congressional Democratic leadership, Thursday. Her decision not to seek re-election was met with celebration by conservatives on Twitter. 

"The Pelosi era is over. Good riddance!" Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted. 

Mark Levin, conservative radio host and host of "Life, Liberty, and Levin" on Fox News, criticized the press and politicians for honoring Pelosi's career through rose-tinted glasses. 

"Nancy Pelosi is shown bi-partisan respect and media fawning despite her wretched reign over the House.  She was no uniter. She never demonstrated respect for our system. She always had a nasty comment.  So, the rewriting of her true legacy begins already.  A sham," Levin tweeted. 

PELOSI IGNORES TRUMP LEADERSHIP IN FAREWELL SPEECH, MENTIONING BUSH, OBAMA, BIDEN

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., listens as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during an event where President Joe Biden will sign H.R. 5376, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. 

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., listens as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during an event where President Joe Biden will sign H.R. 5376, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.  (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

J. Bradford Williams, a conservative commentator and founder of "thebradfordfile," pointed out that throughout Pelosi's time in the House of Representatives, she has enriched herself.

"Nancy Pelosi has spent 35 years amassing a $200 million fortune at the expense of the people. She is everything that is wrong w ‘public service’ in America," he wrote.

DEMOCRATS' POLICIES, ECONOMIC ISSUES LED TO LOSING HOUSE MAJORITY, POLITICAL INSIDERS SAY

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi applauds President Trump during a State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.(Photographer: Doug Mills/Pool via Bloomberg)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi applauds President Trump during a State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.(Photographer: Doug Mills/Pool via Bloomberg)

Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, criticized Pelosi for weaponizing the power of her office to target her political opponents. 

"Nancy Pelosi is the only House Speaker in history to abuse her office to try to jail her party's political enemies," Fitton said. 

The January 6 Committee, created under Pelosi's leadership, has taken unprecedented steps to refer former Trump administration officials to the Department of Justice after they declined a subpoena to participate in the committee's investigations. 

A split photo of former U.S. President Donald Trump during a campaign rally on October 09, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on October 6, 2009 at the White House in Washington, DC.

A split photo of former U.S. President Donald Trump during a campaign rally on October 09, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on October 6, 2009 at the White House in Washington, DC. (Mario Tama/Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Nancy Pelosi not being speaker anymore makes the 2022 election cycle a huge win for Republicans," Tim Young, a conservative author and comedian, wrote after Pelosi's announcement. 

During her tenure, Pelosi passed President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, denied congressional funding to President Donald Trump's border wall, presided over two impeachments of Trump that failed to lead to his removal from office, and secured the passage of much of President Joe Biden's legislative agenda during the first half of his administration. 

Joe Silverstein is a production assistant for Fox News Digital. 