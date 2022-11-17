Conservatives react to Nancy Pelosi stepping down as Democratic leader: 'Good riddance!'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced she is stepping down from congressional Democratic leadership, Thursday. Her decision not to seek re-election was met with celebration by conservatives on Twitter.

"The Pelosi era is over. Good riddance!" Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted.

Mark Levin, conservative radio host and host of "Life, Liberty, and Levin" on Fox News, criticized the press and politicians for honoring Pelosi's career through rose-tinted glasses.

"Nancy Pelosi is shown bi-partisan respect and media fawning despite her wretched reign over the House. She was no uniter. She never demonstrated respect for our system. She always had a nasty comment. So, the rewriting of her true legacy begins already. A sham," Levin tweeted.

J. Bradford Williams, a conservative commentator and founder of "thebradfordfile," pointed out that throughout Pelosi's time in the House of Representatives, she has enriched herself.

"Nancy Pelosi has spent 35 years amassing a $200 million fortune at the expense of the people. She is everything that is wrong w ‘public service’ in America," he wrote.

Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, criticized Pelosi for weaponizing the power of her office to target her political opponents.

"Nancy Pelosi is the only House Speaker in history to abuse her office to try to jail her party's political enemies," Fitton said.

The January 6 Committee, created under Pelosi's leadership, has taken unprecedented steps to refer former Trump administration officials to the Department of Justice after they declined a subpoena to participate in the committee's investigations.

"Nancy Pelosi not being speaker anymore makes the 2022 election cycle a huge win for Republicans," Tim Young, a conservative author and comedian, wrote after Pelosi's announcement.

During her tenure, Pelosi passed President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, denied congressional funding to President Donald Trump's border wall, presided over two impeachments of Trump that failed to lead to his removal from office, and secured the passage of much of President Joe Biden's legislative agenda during the first half of his administration.