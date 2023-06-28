Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Connecticut rejects 'Latinx,' adds 'Latine' to list of acceptable terms for Latinos in official documents

Democratic lawmakers previously sponsored a bill to ban the term 'Latinx'

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
close
Latino voters sound off on top issues for 2024 election Video

Latino voters sound off on top issues for 2024 election

Texas voter Luis Cavazos, Florida voter J.P. Villasmil, and Campus Reform correspondent Mellissa De Gama discuss Latino voter trends and key issues for the upcoming 2024 election.

"Latine" will now be recognized as one of the legal terms for citizens of Latin American descent, according to a recently signed Connecticut law.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont signed a bill on Monday that confirmed, "on every official communication or form of a state agency relevant to the Latin American community, or communication by a state employee on behalf of a state agency relevant to such community, such communication or form shall use the terms ‘Latino’, ‘Latina’ and ‘Latine’ to refer to such community."

"Latine" has recently emerged as a gender-neutral alternative for non-binary and transgender Hispanic citizens in response to the controversy surrounding the term "Latinx."

The bill itself originally emerged from five Hispanic Democratic lawmakers opposing the term "Latinx" and calling for a ban back in February.

Ned Lamont

Democratic Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signed a bill recognizing "Latine" as a term for the Hispanic community on Monday. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, file)

CONNECTICUT HISPANIC LAWMAKERS PUSH TO REMOVE LATINX FROM GOVERNMENT DOCUMENTS: REPORTS 

"If 98 percent of Latinos or Latinas prefer to be called that, we should be worried about offending the majority, not only the minority," State Rep. Geraldo Reyes, one of the bill’s sponsors, told the Connecticut Insider.

However, after the bill’s introduction, Reyes said the meaning of the bill was being misconstrued as an attack on the LGBTQ community. This backlash led to State Rep. Matt Blumenthal confirming that the law would not prohibit any terminology in documents so long as they included "Latino", "Latina" and "Latine."

"I think the word ‘banning’ threw a lot of people off," Reyes said. "Because, at the end of the day, we really don’t want to ban ideology and we really don’t want to ban words."

The bill was introduced one month after Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order to ban the term "Latinx" from government documents.

Sarah Sanders Huckabee

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order in January barring the use of term "Latinx." (Al Drago)

"Ethnically insensitive and pejorative language has no place in official government documents or government employee titles," Sanders' executive order stated. "The government has a responsibility to respect its citizens and use ethnically appropriate language, particularly when referring to ethnic minorities."

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION CLINGS TO ‘LATINX’ WHILE DEMOCRATS EYE BAN 

The executive order cited a 2019 Pew Research poll that found only 3% of American Latinos and Hispanics used the term "Latinx" to describe themselves. The poll also found that a majority of Hispanics had not even heard of the term.

Reyes previously referred to the term as "offensive" to him as a Puerto Rican.

"This has been offensive and derogatory to all Puerto Ricans, and it’s something that hasn’t sat well with a lot of people here for a while," Reyes said. "When I found out that [Sanders] banned it on her first day in the office, I saw that as an opportunity for me to do the same thing."

President Biden speaking

President Joe Biden used the term "Latinx" during a speech on vaccination back in 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Despite backlash from Democratic lawmakers, the Biden administration has repeatedly used "Latinx" to describe the Hispanic community. In 2021, President Biden was lambasted for using the term when describing vaccination equity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's awful hard as well to get Latinx vaccinated," Biden said. "Why? They're worried they'll be vaccinated and deported."

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.