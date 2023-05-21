Expand / Collapse search
Congress must exercise the power of the purse to limit what FBI, DOJ are doing to Americans: Rep. Jordan

'In the end, money always gets people's attention,' said the Ohio Republican

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, says House Republicans are 'committed' to investigating politicization within the Department of Justice and FBI.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, joined "Sunday Morning Futures" to discuss the testimony from FBI whistleblowers and his takeaways from Thursday's House Judiciary Committee hearing. The Committee chairman shared with host Maria Bartiromo how Congress can reign in the FBI and the Department of Justice with the use of appropriations and tightening the 'purse strings.'

REP JIM JORDAN: In the end, money always gets people's attention… and so what we're going to have to do is say, 'hey, FBI, you can't use federal tax dollars, you can't use the American tax dollars for this kind of activity.' We've got to limit how they spend the money, maybe even limit them. Here's a great example. They want millions of dollars, hundreds of millions of dollars in their construction budget for a new facility. No way, no way should we approve that. That should be a given. No way we're going to give you money for that. So we have to use the appropriation, that's the power that the founders wanted, the legislative branch, and in particular the House, where constitutionally every spending bill, every tax bill has to originate in the House. They wanted that body, which stands for election every two years, to be the body closer to the people deciding how we spend the money. So we have to exercise our authority, the power of the purse, to limit what the federal government, what the FBI, the Justice Department are doing to the American people.

… Speaker McCarthy and Republicans are committed to doing all 12 appropriations bills that fund the government over the next several months. I think the first one will be coming out in a couple of weeks. We've been meeting with the appropriations staff, our staff on Judiciary Committee, to work on how we can limit money, American tax dollars being used in these ways and deal with the overall budget that the FBI and the DOJ is receiving. 

