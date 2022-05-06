Emily Compagno: 'Preposterous' for Psaki not to condemn protesting at justices' homes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Outnumbered" host Emily Compagno said on Friday that the White House failing to condemn protests at Supreme Court justice’s homes is a "dog whistle" to their progressive base.

Pro-abortion activists are targeting Catholic churches for protests on Mother's Day, with some citing the Roman Catholic faith of multiple justices who may support striking down Roe v. Wade.

"As a Catholic, this breaks my heart. As a human, this breaks my heart. As a citizen of this United States, it is preposterous that the White House speaker is declining to condemn any calls for violence, that she is refusing to condemn the calls to protest at Supreme Court justices' personal homes. I have no idea why she is somehow conflating that with a women’s right to choose that she says supersedes the gravity of the leak or the gravity of publishing these federal judges' private information," Compagno said, adding the White House should try to "tamp down" protests.

"They are trying to dog whistle to their progressive left. … I’m frightened for what might happen this Sunday."

WHITE HOUSE ENCOURAGES 'PEACEFUL PROTESTS,' WON'T TELL ABORTION ACTIVISTS TO AVOID SCOTUS JUSTICES' HOMES

The White House on Thursday declined to encourage abortion activists to avoid protesting at the private residences of Supreme Court justices as outrage over a leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade grows.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden understands and shares the outrage over the news that the Supreme Court may vote to undo Roe, which essentially legalized abortion nationwide.

"The president, for all those women, men, others who feel outraged, who feel scared, who feel concerned, he hears them, he shares that concern and that horror that he saw in that draft opinion," Psaki said.

Biden's message directly to anyone feeling outraged "is participating in peaceful protest," Psaki said.

"Ensure it's peaceful. Have your voice heard peacefully. We should not be resorting to violence in any way, shape or form."

Several heated protests have occurred in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., following the leak of Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion that would undo Roe, prompting police to put up barriers around the building.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Psaki is potentially condoning illegal activity, citing a federal law that criminalizes demonstrations outside judges' residences in an attempt to influence.

"Why won't Psaki call off illegal activity?" she asked.

"Fox & Friends First" co-host Carley Shimkus cautioned about pro-choice protests becoming more "rage-filled" in recent years and activist groups using "aggressive" language.