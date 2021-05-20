CNN touts Kamala Harris as part of 'star-studded' graduation special featuring liberal celebrities

Vice President Kamala Harris will keynote what CNN calls a "star-studded" network special honoring the Class of 2021 featuring other liberal celebrities, the network announced on Wednesday.

Harris will be the lead speaker for "Graduation 2021: A CNN Special Event," which will be hosted by left-leaning anchors Don Lemon and Brianna Keilar and will feature special messages from an array of celebrities, some of them outspoken liberal activists like Kristen Bell, Dwyane Wade, Russell Wilson, Ludacris, and Candace Parker.

IN 2009, CNN BOSS JEFF ZUCKER PRAISED KAMALA HARRIS AS ‘IMPORTANT’ TO THE COUNTRY

Labeling Harris a "star" is an interesting choice from the liberal news network, however CNN President Jeff Zucker did host a breakfast for Harris during her California Attorney General bid in 2009. Zucker, then the president of NBC Universal, told a Rockefeller Center crowd the then-San Francisco District Attorney was "not just important for the city of San Francisco, the state of California, but for the entire country."

A CNN spokeswoman in 2019 confirmed the breakfast but said Zucker had "never endorsed her" nor any other politician.

That's not the most famous connection a CNN figure has to a powerful Democratic politician, however. CNN primetime anchor Chris Cuomo is the younger brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D. The network came under criticism last year for allowing Cuomo to interview his powerful brother amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The CNN special will salute students finishing a school year that was marked by the coronavirus pandemic, which forced youngsters across the country into remote learning and prompting a wrenching debate over how to reopen schools.

