CNN medical analyst: Now Fauci will have more time ‘to be an inspiration to young physicians,’ school kids

Dr. Anthony Fauci announced on Monday that he would be stepping down in December

By Alexander Hall | Fox News
Dr. Jonathan Reiner praised Dr. Anthony Fauci as an "inspiration" on CNN Monday.

CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner praised Dr. Anthony Fauci as an "inspiration" Monday amid news of his plans to retire from his government post in December.

CNN’s "At This Hour" host Kate Bolduan brought up Fauci's retirement plans. "One of the things that I know that he says that he wants to do is to inspire the next generation of scientific leaders. What do you think that looks like?" she asked Reiner.

Reiner responded by singing Fauci's praises. "Well, maybe this will get him more time to be a mentor. I hope it gives him more time to write and to be an inspiration to young physicians and kids in high school. I would say that I would hope that this president would give Dr. Fauci the Presidential Medal of Freedom, but he has already received the Presidential Medal of Freedom," he said.

Reiner also suggested that Fauci's departure this upcoming December is due to political frustration.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Dr. Anthony Fauci

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Dr. Anthony Fauci (Getty Images)

FAUCI ADMITS THAT COVID-19 VACCINES DO NOT PROTECT ‘OVERLY WELL’ AGAINST INFECTION 

"I think he’s probably frustrated with how much politics has polluted the work that he has to do," he claimed. "He is not just a scientist and chief medical adviser to the president, but the world in which he lives has been incredibly politicized."

The doctor suggested that being warned of an upcoming probe may have also been a factor.

"You know, just last week there were members of Congress telling him to clear his calendar when the House changes majorities so that he could testify, you know, pretty much you know full-time," Reiner explained. "The concept of doing that has to be very, very unappealing for him."

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., declared Monday that "Fauci’s resignation will not prevent a full-throated investigation into the origins of the pandemic."

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 16: Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks during the COVID Federal Response Hearing on Capitol Hill on June 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. The hearing was held to examine and update the ongoing Federal response to COVID-19, focusing on current status and future planning. 

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 16: Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks during the COVID Federal Response Hearing on Capitol Hill on June 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. The hearing was held to examine and update the ongoing Federal response to COVID-19, focusing on current status and future planning.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FAUCI: WE SHOULD HAVE HAD 'MUCH, MUCH MORE STRINGENT RESTRICTIONS' FOR ASYMPTOMATIC COVID AT START OF PANDEMIC

Rep. Andy Biggs R-Ariz. called out the timing of Fauci's departure directly in a tweet, warning that "Dr. Fauci is conveniently resigning from his position in December before House Republicans have an opportunity to hold him accountable for destroying our country over these past three years. This guy is a coward."

House Oversight Committee ranking member Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., warned in a tweet, "Retirement can’t shield Dr. Fauci from congressional oversight."

His full statement on the GOP Committee's website explained that "Emails obtained by Oversight Committee Republicans reveal what Dr. Fauci said publicly about COVID origins was very different than what was said privately." 

Both the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus as well as the responses to it have caused many to question powerful medical institutions.

Both the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus as well as the responses to it have caused many to question powerful medical institutions. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The statement concluded, "The American people deserve transparency and accountability about how government officials used their taxpayer dollars, and Oversight Committee Republicans will deliver."

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.