CNN blasted for having Jeffrey Toobin dominate SCOTUS coverage after he pressured mistress to have abortion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN has been relying on its chief legal analyst in its coverage of the shocking Supreme Court leak of a majority opinion draft overturning Roe v. Wade, but critics are slamming the network over its star's conflict of interest.

Jeffrey Toobin has been all over CNN's airwaves ever since Politico first obtained the copy of an opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito making the case that the longstanding abortion precedent does not have constitutional standing and should leave such laws to be determined on a state level.

"I can't emphasize enough as someone who has covered this court for 30 years, who's written two books on the court, there has never been a leak anything like this," Toobin reacted to the breaking news Monday night. "The idea that a decision of this magnitude could leak is really a shattering experience for the justices and the court and I really don't know how or if the institution is going to recover."

JEFFREY TOOBIN HANDILY BEATS JEFF ZUCKER, CHRIS CUOMO SENDS JIMMY KIMMEL PACKING IN ROUND ONE OF #HACKMADNESS

Toobin offered a grim prediction if abortion becomes outlawed nationally, pointing to similar bans in Central and South American countries, saying, "The rate of abortion does not go down when abortion is banned... what's different is that women die and women are horribly mutilated because abortion is conducted in an unsafe way."

On Tuesday, Toobin suggested on "New Day" that the potential decision could pave the way for Republicans to outlaw abortions nationally if they take back Congress in 2022 and the White House in 2024.

Between Monday night and Tuesday, Toobin has made at least six CNN appearances, according to Grabien transcripts.

Well, unbeknownst to most CNN viewers, the issue of abortion hits really close to home for Toobin.

Toobin fathered a child in 2009 with Casey Greenfield, the daughter of Toobin's one-time CNN colleague Jeff Greenfield.

He urged Greenfield to have an abortion, reportedly even offering money to terminate the pregnancy. Toobin was later taken to court after he denied the child was his. Toobin was ordered to pay child support after he was forced to take a DNA test which proved that he was the child's biological father.

TWITTER EXPLODES AT CNN'S JEFFREY TOOBIN COMEBACK FOLLOWING ZOOM MASTURBATION SCANDAL: ‘THIS IS CNN’

While the CNN star's extramarital affair is lesser-known to the general public, he was hit with an embarrassing scandal in October 2020 involving him being caught masturbating on a Zoom work call with his colleagues at the New Yorker. He was terminated by the magazine and took a leave of absence from CNN. Toobin went viral for his awkward on-air return in June 2021.

Critics roasted Toobin and CNN for the major wave of airtime he's received.

"Absolutely wild to have CNN go to Toobin for abortion commentary," GOP strategist Matt Whitlock reacted.

"If anyone knows anything about forced abortion it's Toobin," Versus Media podcast host Stephen Miller quipped.

"This issue seems directly personal to the chief legal analyst for whatever reason…" Fox News contributor Joe Concha coyly wrote.

"You can understand why Jeffrey Toobin is upset tonight. The possibility of men losing the right to pressure their mistresses into having abortions for money can feel like a personal attack for some people," conservative writer AG Hamilton tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"CNN staffers scrambling to assemble a panel on the Roe news went with… Jeffrey Toobin, a man who famously offered his mistress money to abort their child," The Federalist culture editor Emily Jashinsky summarized.

The Washington Free Beacon published a scathing piece titled, "CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin Worried SCOTUS Could Take Away His Right To Bribe Mistress To Get Abortion."

CNN did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.