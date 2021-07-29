CNN's Jake Tapper insists he's 'not a liberal Democrat' nor 'advocating that Joe Biden be reelected'

CNN anchor Jake Tapper attempted to convince America that he's "not a liberal Democrat" nor is he actively aiding President Biden's reelection.

During an interview with the liberal magazine Mother Jones, Tapper quadrupled down on his ban of Republican "liars" who challenged Biden's election victory earlier this year and unless they owned up to their actions, they would not be booked on his CNN programs.

"The election lies are lies. It’s no less a lie than saying that the moon landing was faked or that the Holocaust didn’t happen or that Bush knew about 9/11 and let it happen. These are offensive ideas," Tapper said. "Look, people lost their lives [on Jan. 6]. The truth is, we’re lucky that more people didn’t die. And so I think it is incredibly derelict for journalists just to pick up and move on."

JAKE TAPPER ACCUSED OF THROWING CNN STAFF ‘UNDER THE BUS,’ DOUBLE STANDARD ON BOOKING GUESTS WHO ‘LIE’

"I feel really uncomfortable about the idea of just letting these folks walk away from this as if what happened January 6 didn’t happen, as if they played no role," Tapper added.

When asked if what gives him "hope" that the divided country can be reunited, Tapper responded politicians have to decide what's more "important" to them: "their own individual pursuit of power, or the country?"

"Look, I’m not a liberal Democrat. I’m not advocating that Joe Biden be reelected," Tapper said. "I just think it’s important that these very nefarious lies be called out."

Tapper, who never hid his hostility towards former President Trump, appeared to celebrate Biden's election victory that marked the end of the Trump era, declaring the "long national nightmare is over."

"It's a time of several significant and utterly avoidable failures, most tragically, of course, the unwillingness to respect the facts and science and do everything that can be done to save lives during a pandemic. It has been a time where truth and fact were treated with disdain. It was a time of cruelty where inhumanities such as child separation became the shameful policy of the United States," Tapper told viewers the Saturday after Election Day. "But now the Trump presidency is coming to an end, to an end, with so many squandered opportunities and ruined potential, but also an era of just plain meanness. It must be said to paraphrase President Ford, for tens of millions of our fellow Americans: their long national nightmare is over."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The prominent CNN anchor was caught urging Republican congressional candidate Sean Parnell to not run against incumbent Democrat Pennsylvania Rep. Conor Lamb ahead of 2020.

It's also worth noting that before he became a journalist, Tapper served as a campaign and congressional press secretary for former Democrat Rep. Marjorie Margolies.