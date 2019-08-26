CNN guest who compared Trump to Hitler, Stalin and Mao slammed by 'The Five'

A guest of CNN host Brian Stelter claimed that President Trump is worse than Hitler, Stalin and Mao, prompting Fox News' The Five to blame the network for pushing a narrative against the president.

"I'd say the more they hate him, the less they understand him," co-host Pete Hegseth said Monday.

Dr. Allen Frances, formerly of the Duke University Psychiatry Department, appeared on CNN Sunday with Stelter.

“Trump is as destructive a person in this century as Hitler, Stalin, Mao were in the last century. He may be responsible for many more million deaths than they were. He needs to be contained but he needs to be contained by attacking his policies, not his person," Frances said.

DUKE PROFESSOR COMPARES 'DESTRUCTIVE' TRUMP TO 'HITLER, STALIN AND MAO' DURING CNN INTERVIEW

Hegseth and his co-hosts made fun of the comparison before saying that the media is incapable of deciphering who Trump is as a person.

"They can't unpack the way he talks, why he talks that way. That he's part comedian, part news critic, unfazed by the norms, larger than life personality and president," Hegseth said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Co-host Dana Perino put forth that CNN has "lost" their sense of humor when it comes to the president, even if Trump is clearly joking.

"I think that they've kind of lost their ability to have a sense of humor," Perino said.