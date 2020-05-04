CNN anchor Don Lemon says Obama ‘better looking,’ ‘smarter’ and has ‘more accomplished’ wife than Trump

CNN’s Don Lemon launched into a bizarre, anti-Trump diatribe on Sunday night, accusing the president of letting President Barack Obama get under his skin because he is “better looking,” better educated” and has a “more accomplished” wife in a now-viral segment.

“What is it about President Obama that really gets under your skin? Is it because he’s smarter than you? Better educated? Made it on his own? Didn’t need daddy’s help? Wife is more accomplished? Better looking? I don’t know, what is it? What is it about him? That he’s a black man that’s accomplished being president? That he punked you on the whole birth certificate thing? What is it about him? Just wondering,” Lemon said, presenting his comments as if President Trump himself was tuned into the show.

Lemon’s outburst may have been in response to Trump's retweet of a blog post early on Sunday that claimed Obama was possibly “the one running the Russian hoax.”

CNN bills Lemon as an “anchor,” as opposed to an opinion host or pundit. Lemon even moderated a Democratic presidential primary debate last summer, a gig that is historically reserved for straight-news journalists.

Lemon -- who Trump often calls "the dumbest man on television" – attacks the president on a regular basis. He once compared Trump to Adolf Hitler, then claimed he “didn’t mean” to compare the president and Nazi leader. Lemon has also called Trump a “racist,” a “fraud,” “con man,” questioned whether or not the State of the Union should air on a delay to avoid “propaganda," declared that he wouldn’t shake the president’s hand and questioned Trump’s mental fitness.

Lemon has also suggested Trump doesn’t do enough work, speculated on whether or not the president lies about his weight, tied Trump to the college admissions cheating scheme and took a shot at Trump as he was giving his colleague Chris Cuomo a brief tour of his studio, suggesting that the president can't afford such a lavish space since he isn't a "real billionaire." He also famously burst out laughing when a guest mocked Trump supporters earlier this year.

Lemon quickly became a trending topic on Twitter after his most recent anti-Trump comments. While liberals celebrated his remarks, others were bothered that the CNN host took a shot at the first lady: