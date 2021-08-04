CNN execs reportedly suggested Chris Cuomo take 'temporary leave' to advise brother amid scandals

CNN executives reportedly suggested to its star primetime anchor Chris Cuomo that he step back from his show to advise his brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, amid growing scandals.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that executives "floated the idea" earlier this year that Cuomo take a "temporary leave" as his brother faced multiple controversies, including accusations of sexual misconduct.

According to unnamed CNN sources, the idea was "informal and strictly optional — not a request," something Cuomo apparently chose not to do.

The suggested leave of absence came after it was reported in May that Cuomo took part in strategy sessions with the governor's top aides to combat the accusers who came forward earlier this year. The CNN anchor even invoked "cancel culture" as a talking point, something his older brother ended up using during an exchange with reporters.

Conveniently, Cuomo is also next week set to take a "long-planned vacation," at least according to the Times.

CNN did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

"The Cuomo Prime Time" has been under fire ever since numerous scandals hanging over his brother have surfaced, including the exploding nursing home scandal and the multi-million dollar book deal the governor landed which he alleged relied on government employees in drafting during the coronavirus outbreak.

Chris Cuomo was swept up in another scandal involving him benefiting from the Cuomo administration's "VIP" coronavirus testing in the early weeks of the pandemic, something that average New Yorkers struggled to obtain for themselves.

On Tuesday, an explosive report released by New York Attorney General Letitia James revealed that the CNN anchor was involved in the drafting of a response to sexual harassment claims made against his brother. The younger Cuomo chose to avoid the subject on his show later that night.

Cuomo previously apologized to his CNN colleagues for putting them in a "bad spot" and acknowledged he was in a "unique and difficult situation" as the brother of the nation's most prominent governor while being CNN's star anchor, but he insisted "I know where the line is."

When the governor's scandals first emerged, Cuomo told his viewers that he " obviously " cannot cover his brother, but that wasn't the case last year when he invited the New York Democrat nearly a dozen times for chummy interviews where he praised the "Luv Guv's" leadership during the pandemic. The two of them even performed prop comedy with a giant Q-tip.

At the time, CNN had lifted its rule that barred Cuomo from interviewing his brother. But ever since the governor went from being a media darling to an embattled figure, CNN reinstated its rule on the Cuomos.