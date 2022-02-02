CNN insider says network 'needs to step up and fire Brian Stelter' for not exposing Jeff Zucker affair: report

A CNN "insider" is reportedly calling for the firing of the network's left-wing media correspondent Brian Stelter for not exposing CNN president Jeff Zucker's romantic relationship with another high-ranking colleague, something that's been dubbed an "open secret" by critics.

Stelter, who has emerged as CNN's lackey whenever the network was swept up in controversy, has been all over CNN's airwaves on Wednesday to report on the sudden resignation of his boss, who admitted he failed to disclose a consensual relationship he had with another CNN executive.

However, a critic within CNN is now saying Stelter, too, should be on the chopping block and suggested no one should fall for his "stunned" reaction to the revelations.

"The network needs to step up and fire Brian Stelter," the CNN insider told DailyMail.com. "He is allegedly our top media reporter - yet he failed to report on the scoop that everyone in the office knew. And if he wants to say he didn't know, he is truly terrible at his job."

The insider, described by DailyMail.com as a "cable news veteran" insisted Stelter "should be calling his agent to start looking for another job."

"He's been Jeff Zucker's water boy for years and no one believes he didn't know about all of this," the source told the outlet.

The CNN source added, "He's been sitting on his moral high horse doing Jeff's bidding and ripping Fox and every other media outlet that Jeff tells him to while his ratings crash and burn. Where was he on the biggest story at his own network after chastising everyone else?"

CNN did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Zucker shocked the media landscape when he informed his staff that he was stepping down effective immediately.

"As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years," Zucker wrote in the memo.

"I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today," the ousted CNN boss told colleagues.

Stelter acknowledged that the colleague Zucker in question was Allison Gollust, CNN's chief marketing officer, who will remain with the company.

"I came to CNN on January 28, 2013. Together, we had nine great years. I certainly wish my tenure here had ended differently. But it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute," Zucker continued. "I am grateful to the thousands of incredibly talented CNN and Turner Sports employees who helped make this such a joy for me, and such a success for all of us. I wish each of you nothing but the best in the years ahead."

Gollust issued her own statement, saying, "Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn't disclose it at the right time."