Twitter explodes following Jeff Zucker's stunning resignation: 'The most busted name in news'

Reaction from Twitter to embattled CNN president Jeff Zucker's resignation was swift and harsh, with critics noting the network's decline in ratings under Zucker's reign, and tying it to the firing of former CNN anchor Andrew Cuomo.

Zucker walked away from the liberal network Wednesday after failing to disclose a "consensual relationship" with a CNN staffer, which came to light during the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at the network.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, labeled CNN "The most busted name in news."

Several critics highlighted the other major scandals CNN has faced over the last several years, including the firing of Chris Cuomo and the embarrassing Jeffrey Toobin Zoom masturbation incident.

Other critics pointed to CNN's declining ratings under Zucker's tenure.

"I feel like Jeff Zucker has done an objectively terrible job of running CNN," tweeted Vox's Ian Millhiser. "Its ratings are in the toilet. And I have no idea who they view as their target audience, or even if it has occurred to them to target a particular audience."

"Under Jeff Zucker CNN became The View with less viewers," Matthew Kolken tweeted, taking aim at ABC's talk show "The View," which Tuesday suspended host Whoopi Goldberg over remarks about the Holocaust.

There was also speculation that there was more to the story of Zucker's resignation.

"People inside the building already have busy thumbs and there's much more to this Zucker story that goes well beyond a consensual relationship with a colleague," Joe Concha tweeted. "A few folks close to the former CNN president should be very nervous right now."