CNN’s Brian Stelter scares away viewers, Halloween ‘Reliable Sources’ concludes lowest-rated month of 2021

Viewers ran away from CNN’s struggling "Reliable Sources" in horror on Halloween, as left-wing host Brian Stelter’s program had another dismal turnout to finish October with its smallest monthly audience of 2021.

"Reliable Sources," which claims to cover the media industry but regularly ignores news and scandals that would make liberal organizations look bad, averaged only 689,000 total viewers in October for its worst month of the year.

Stelter’s show lost seven percent of its September audience and a staggering 62 percent of viewers who tuned in during CNN’s brief ratings spike in January. "Reliable Sources" has now failed to average one million viewers for seven consecutive months and has lost viewers every month since June.

Stelter’s program was even worse in the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54, averaging only 94,000 during the media news-heavy month of October. The show lost 28% of its September viewers in the crucial category and shed 76% of its January demo audience.

CNN'S BRIAN STELTER 'CRAWLED IN BED AND CRIED' OVER CORONAVIRUS, SAYS 'IT’S OK TO NOT BE OK RIGHT NOW'

Over 600 basic cable offerings including "Charmed to Death," "Girl Meets Farm," "Alaskan Bush People," "Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years," "Baby Shark’s Big Show," "The Loud House," "I Love a Mama’s Boy" and "Home Sweet Homicide" outdrew Stelter’s "Reliable Sources" during the month of October among the key demo.

The Halloween edition of "Reliable Sources" was its lowest-rated individual telecast of the year among the advertiser-coveted demo, averaging only 81,000 viewers between ages 25-54.

Stelter’s Halloween show also struggled among total viewers, averaging only 658,000 for its third-lowest turnout of the year.

The tiny audience that tuned in Sunday was treated to a lengthy segment in which Stelter openly speculated about what former President Donald Trump, his supporters and some conservative media organizations could do in 2022 and beyond. Stelter dramatically predicted how Trump supporters might behave in the future if Stelter’s biggest fears come to fruition.

CNN ANALYST COMPARES ‘LET’S GO BRANDON’ TO RHETORIC FROM ISIS, NAZIS, KKK

"Remember it’s 2023 now, primary season … reporters who try and cover Trump’s lies are jeered and smeared more than ever before. His verbal attacks against the media are so pervasive now that physical violence erupts more often," Stelter said. "Beatings at rallies, bombs in newsrooms. The bombs don’t explode, but that’s beside the point. Fear is the point."

Stelter then asked his audience to pretend it’s 2024 and Trump is the GOP nominee.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"At far-right conferences people ask, ‘When do we get to use the guns?’" he said. "Americans are at each other’s throats, spun up by the sick stuff they see on social media. Every day some random hyper-local story about a migrant from Haiti or a refugee from Afghanistan is blown out of proportion into some doomsday, international story about the death of White America’s way of life."