CNN analyst rejects notion Biden has 'messaging' problem amid sinking polls: Voters 'aren't stupid'

CNN data analyst Harry Enten dismissed the narrative that the Biden administration has a "messaging" problem as polls continue reaching new lows.

Polling released by CBS News/YouGov on Sunday showed President Biden having low approval on key issues including 37% on his handling of the economy and a cratering 31% on the growing inflation. The poll also showed Biden well underwater on issues like crime, immigration and the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Citing the CBS News poll, Enten concluded most American believe the economy is in "bad shape," putting emphasis on the fact that "only about 50%" of Democrats in the poll approve of Biden's handling of the economy.

"I think there's this whole the idea, ‘Oh, the White House is just losing the messaging war, you know. If only they knew how good the job situation was.’ But if you ask Americans why do you think the economy is bad, it’s inflation. The voters know exactly what’s going on. They’re not stupid. Eighty-six percent say inflation. Only 17% say unemployment, if they believe the economy is in bad shape… They believe the economy is in bad shape because of inflation, and that's across the board- Democrats, Republicans, independents."

The Biden administration previously acknowledged having "messaging" issues, particularly on the subject of COVID. But in the early weeks of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the White House attempted to promote a "Putin Price Hike" campaign to blame inflation and soaring gas prices on Russian President Vladimir Putin despite how both were occurring long before he launch his invasion.

Contrary to Enten, NBC News correspondent Yamiche Alcindor does see this as a "messaging" issue when discussing recent polling from NBC News.

"When I talk to White House officials, they understand that there is this this this real messaging issue that has to happen, especially when you look at this poll, the number that jumped out to me was the fact that 38% of Americans are blaming Biden's policies for inflation and gas prices and only 6% are blaming Russia," Alcindor said. "Remember that President Biden wanted to call this Putin's price hike. Remember, that was the sort of White House messaging. So this really goes to the idea that the president- and the White House says that they were always been focused on cost of living and the economy, but this really needs to be in some ways a re-centering of that while also having to deal with what's going on abroad."