Christine Pelosi says her mother stands by impeachment push despite drop in approval ratings

Democratic strategist Christine Pelosi told "The Story" Wednesday that her mother, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., does not regret pursuing President Trump's impeachment, despite a recent poll that shows a higher approval rating for Congressional Republicans than their Democratic counterparts.

"It [impeachment] was popular among people who felt there was an abuse of power by the president and as we've discussed before, you don't base ... doing the right thing and following the rule of law on a poll," Pelosi told Martha MacCallum.

A Gallup survey released this week indicates that 40 percent of Americans gave Republicans in Congress a thumbs up on the job they’re doing. That’s a jump of six percentage points since Gallup’s last poll – which was conducted in late October before the Democratic majority in the House voted in favor of impeachment.

The poll shows that the approval rating for Democrats in Congress edged down to 35 percent from 38 percent in October. Nancy Pelosi's unfavorability rating took a hit too, surging five percent since October.

" It looks like Republicans came home to Congressional Republicans, giving them a bump," Christine Pelosi admitted, adding that "Democrats did about what their party thought they would do," while "Republicans seemed very happy, perhaps pleasantly surprised with what their party did to protect the president."

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who broke ranks with the GOP and voted to convict Trump guilty on one of the two articles of impeachment, seems to have lost support among some Republicans -- but according to Pelosi, his favorability is surging among Democrats.

"What Romney lost among Republicans, he gained in Democrats," she said.

"I think more Democrats and Republicans will come home, as it were, to their parties in the general election," Pelosi continued. "You also have to look at what those people who disapprove of the president on the Republican side or disapprove of Democrats on the Democratic side do in a general election matchup ... "

Pelosi also said voters will be closely watching how their leaders in Congress will "use their power" to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

"Everybody's numbers are going to be really more into focus now as we look at the coronavirus response and how people respond to use their power now..." she concluded.

"Hopefully, [it is] for the common good and the health and wellness of the American people."

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.