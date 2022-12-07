Chris Hayes calls Musk’s Twitter rollout ‘disastrous,’ calls it ‘impulse purchase’ to serve his ideology

During the latest episode of NBC’s "Late Night with Seth Meyers," MSNBC host Chris Hayes blasted Elon Musk’s ownership of Twitter, calling it "disastrous," and a means of promoting his own ideological agenda.

Hayes also dismissed Musk’s move to buy Twitter as an "impulse purchase" and quipped that he bought the platform to appear as though he is working, though really he is just scrolling through social media.

Hayes has been forthright about his disapproval of Musk’s Twitter in the past few weeks. Most recently he claimed in a New York Times guest essay that almost all the "worst fears" that the left has had over Musk owning Twitter have come true.

In the essay, Hayes argued, "[Musk] has solicitously courted some of the worst trolls, sent advertisers fleeing in droves and cut the staff down so radically that simple functions like two-factor authentication have at times stopped working and there’s a risk it will simply break down and stop working altogether."

On the Tuesday evening episode of the NBC late-night talk show, Hayes seemed slightly less alarmist in his language depicting the Tesla CEO running Twitter, but still offered ample criticism of it.

He began by telling host Seth Meyers, "No, It’s been pretty disastrous," and then downplayed the significance of the move by calling it an "impulse purchase."

He continued: "The thing that has been clarifying for me ­– first of all, it felt a little bit like an impulse purchase." Meyers agreed, and Hayes added, "Like he was at the cash register and here was like a $44 billion social media company." He physically acted out Musk making a purchase at a cash register while Meyers laughed.

Hayes kept going, saying, "So that was weird that it was the most expensive impulse purchase of all time. I think that what he has been doing with the platform now is actually very clarifying to me, because it wasn’t about the business, and it wasn’t an impulse purchase, it was an ideological purchase."

He compared Musk’s purchase to a long history of "rich people" who buy media outlets for their ideological agendas, adding, "And as long as there have been rich people, and as long as there have been rich people and capitalism plus a free press, there have been rich people who buy media outlets for ideological purposes."

Hayes added, "This is a story as old as time. And once I sort of saw it as that, I was like, "Oh, that’s what this is. He wants to own Twitter because he wants to pursue his vision because he’s the world’s richest man.’"

Hayes lastly mocked Musk with the suggestion that he bought Twitter to say he’s working, while he’s really just scrolling through his social media platform. He said, "I think he bought it so he could be like, ‘I’m working,’" while gesticulating air quotes around the phrase.