Chicago residents slam the 'stupidity' of Mayor Brandon Johnson's liberal policies during city council meeting

Chicago residents on Wednesday slammed Mayor Brandon Johnson and other city officials, accusing them of "ignoring" the constitutional rights of citizens, complaining about tax increases, and demanding more transparency on how the city is handling the migrant crisis.

"Y'all are straight violating the U.S. Constitution. But y’all sit and talk about how Trump is so unconstitutional and how he's going to overturn the government, and he's going to do all this. But, I've been coming here for two years. This is the Democratic Party. This ain't trump, this ain't Matt Gaetz," speaker Zoe Leigh said.

"Democrats love to accuse Trump and Republicans of corruption and Constitutional violations. Yet, under their leadership in Chicago, Black families like mine face the same abuses: constitutional rights ignored, fraudulent actions covered up, and public corruption left unchecked," Leigh continued.

"Mayor Brandon Johnson, you took an oath to uphold the Constitution. Or when you took an oath, was it only intended to fight for the 10th and 14th amendments regarding illegal aliens?," Leigh added.

The city council meeting has become a platform for Chicago residents to vent at officials, especially over the city's management of the influx of migrants. Black residents, some wearing "Chicago flips red" shirts, banded together to speak out against far-left Democratic policies in the Windy City.

Leigh, who was wearing one of the "Chicago flips red" shirt, had previously spoken out against city officials.

The next speaker after Leigh, Jessica Jackson, was also wearing a "Chicago flips red" shirt. Jackson accused officials of not being transparent about how they're handling the migrant crisis.

"The stupidity of this administration to think that we don't know any better than to know that you all are going to pass that budget with all those tax increases. The stupidity to think that we don't know that you all could've corrected this stuff a long time ago," Jackson said. "The stupidity to think that you all could come with this type of cut, this type of recommendation and not come with the true accounting of how much money was spent on these illegals. You all have yet to be transparent with that. That's the biggest financial downfall of the city."

"Yet, there has not been any type of audit, any type of financial accounting for illegal immigration," Jackson added.

O. King, a 26-year-old Chicago native, recalled that his elementary school in his neighborhood was "turned into a migrant shelter."

King wore a construction helmet with "Chicago flips red" written on it and told officials that the hat denoted the cartoon character "Bob-the-Builder."

"This hat is a symbol of Bob-the-builder building the wall—building it tall around America, around Chicago. We don't want illegals in our community. We don't want migrants terrorizing our own people and to have y'all sit up here and say we have to accept 7 million dollars being given to them when you have Black people already struggling and need help. It is a disgrace," King said.

He added that the "election of Donald Trump represents something that is more than him winning."

"This is the end of vote blue, no matter who," King said.

Tens of thousands of illegal immigrants are residing in Chicago, despite residents pleading with the city officials about how there are not enough resources to provide for them. More than 20,000 migrants have arrived in the city since August 2022, according to Fox 32 Chicago , and thousands are in shelters.

Sheltering migrants has drawn ire from residents after it has reportedly cost the city $574.5 million since August 2022. At a previous city council meeting on December 3rd, residents objected to an approximately $60 million property tax increase that was proposed to help officials overcome a $1 billion budget shortfall by the end of the year.

Mayor Brandon Johnson's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fox News' Bailee Hill contributed to this report.