Chicago alderman says the city should accept President Trump's help to fight crime

Chicago alderman Anthony Napolitano appeared on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" and explained what the city could do to stop the violence.

"The first step is definitely take President Trump's help. If you don't want the feds on the street, have them work the warrants, infiltrate the gangs, implement RICO charges, go after the drugs. We have 117,000 gang members on the street. Hit them where it hurts, in the money," Napolitano said Wednesday. "The second thing we have to do is, is we need we need a state's attorney here that's actually going to press criminal charges. Our state's attorney right now celebrates the catch and release process. It's killing us over here."

CHICAGO POLICE WARNED ABOUT POSSIBILITY OF SHOOTING: REPORT

"We've got to get through this anti-police movement and we need to, you know, hold accountable all police officers that are bad but praise the ones that are doing good work out there. These guys haven't had a contract in three years," Napolitano added.

Chicago is currently experiencing an uptick in gun violence that has seen dozens of people shot daily. On Tuesday, gunfire erupted outside a funeral home on the city's South Side that saw 15 people wounded. Hours later, a 3-year-old girl was shot in the head. She was expected to survive.

Napolitano called on Chicago voters to hold officials accountable.

"We have a large silent majority here. As a elected official. The only one I hear from is that is the vocal... radical socialists here in Chicago," Napolitano said. "We have a sleeping giant majority that needs to stand up and hold the rest of these elected officials accountable. And you have what they want. You have their vote. Make them do something about this. We need help. Let them bring the feds in and help us out. We have to save the city."

The alderman said Trump and the upcoming presidential election are getting in the way of stopping the violence in his city, adding that he feels Mayor Lori Lightfoot may be open to receiving federal help.

"They do not want to let the president help because when it's a success and we bring crime down, they're afraid he is going to look like a success, it's going to help his election," Napolitano said. "We've got to get rid of that nonsense. We just have to focus on saving our city and saving these lives because we're losing lives at an astronomical rate. It's not fair. It's not fair to these communities."

