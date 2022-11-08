CBS journalists shocked they 'couldn't find one' Charlie Crist supporter in Florida visit to Biden precincts

"CBS This Morning" hosts were shocked that they couldn't find any supporters for Florida's Democratic gubernatorial nominee in areas that voted for President Biden in 2020.

Charlie Crist is running against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in the purple state that seems to be turning red.

Co-host Tony Dokoupil shared meals with voters up and down the coast of the Sunshine State in areas he said voted for Biden in 2020. Floridians praised their governor as a "beast" who "doesn't BS around."

After speaking to "dozens" of Floridians, Dokoupil admitted they couldn't find any Crist supporters during this trip.

"We realized on that day-long trip, we spoke to dozens of people up and down the coast of Florida, all in precincts, by the way, that voted for President Biden in 2020. But to our surprise, we did not run into a supporter of Ron DeSantis' Democratic opponent, that would be Charlie Crist."

"It's pretty clear Democrats have their work cut out for them here," the journalist determined.

That revelation left co-host Gayle King flummoxed.

"Tony, it was interesting, though, about the Ron DeSantis voters. That you go from one end of the state to the other – and I know you were looking. You only found Charlie Crist supporters at a Charlie Crist rally. It was really that difficult?" she asked.

"Yeah, it was really that tough," Dokoupil noted. He admitted to trying to flag down several drivers at a stop sign to ask who they were voting for, but found the same results.

"At one point I stood at a stop sign and flagged down every single car to ask the driver who they were supporting for governor. At another point I went into a diner that wasn't on our list, this was meal four of the day, went to every table and couldn't find one. That's anecdotal, that's not scientific," he said.

To show balance, CBS played a clip of the Democrat's supporters at a get out the vote rally from over the weekend. One woman railed against DeSantis for "stealing [her] freedom" on abortion rights.

Florida currently has restrictions on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

DeSantis narrowly won against Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum in 2018, but has a sizable lead, with the potential of turning Miami-Dade County Republican.

Floridians who supported the governor told CBS that the economy, immigration, free speech, and cultural issues would drive them to the polls today. One voter said he hadn't voted for DeSantis and did not support him in this election, but he was being "unfairly vilified" by the national media.