CBS journalists shocked they 'couldn't find one' Charlie Crist supporter in Florida visit to Biden precincts

'It was really that tough,' Tony Dokoupil told Gayle King as polls open for the Florida gubernatorial election

By Kristine Parks | Fox News
Journalists shocked all they could find were Ron DeSantis supporters on Florida trip Video

Journalists shocked all they could find were Ron DeSantis supporters on Florida trip

CBS News journalists were surprised they couldn't find any Charlie Crist supporters during a trip to precincts that went for Joe Biden in 2020.

"CBS This Morning" hosts were shocked that they couldn't find any supporters for Florida's Democratic gubernatorial nominee in areas that voted for President Biden in 2020.

Charlie Crist is running against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in the purple state that seems to be turning red.

Co-host Tony Dokoupil shared meals with voters up and down the coast of the Sunshine State in areas he said voted for Biden in 2020. Floridians praised their governor as a "beast" who "doesn't BS around."

MIDTERM ELECTIONS 2022: LIVE UPDATES

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is running against Democratic candidate Charlie Crist in the November 8, 2022 election.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is running against Democratic candidate Charlie Crist in the November 8, 2022 election. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

After speaking to "dozens" of Floridians, Dokoupil admitted they couldn't find any Crist supporters during this trip.

"We realized on that day-long trip, we spoke to dozens of people up and down the coast of Florida, all in precincts, by the way, that voted for President Biden in 2020. But to our surprise, we did not run into a supporter of Ron DeSantis' Democratic opponent, that would be Charlie Crist."

"It's pretty clear Democrats have their work cut out for them here," the journalist determined.

DESANTIS PROUD FLORIDA IS ‘WHERE WOKE GOES TO DIE,’ CRIST ACCUSES HIM OF FOCUSING ON 2024 PRESIDENTIAL RUN

Florida residents tell CBS News host Tony Dokoupil they are supporting Ron DeSantis on Tuesday.

Florida residents tell CBS News host Tony Dokoupil they are supporting Ron DeSantis on Tuesday. (CBS/Screenshot)

That revelation left co-host Gayle King flummoxed. 

"Tony, it was interesting, though, about the Ron DeSantis voters. That you go from one end of the state to the other – and I know you were looking. You only found Charlie Crist supporters at a Charlie Crist rally. It was really that difficult?" she asked.

"Yeah, it was really that tough," Dokoupil noted. He admitted to trying to flag down several drivers at a stop sign to ask who they were voting for, but found the same results.

"At one point I stood at a stop sign and flagged down every single car to ask the driver who they were supporting for governor. At another point I went into a diner that wasn't on our list, this was meal four of the day, went to every table and couldn't find one. That's anecdotal, that's not scientific," he said.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Democratic Congressman Charlie Crist participate in a live audience debate hosted  by local CBS affiliate WEPC on October 24, 2022.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Democratic Congressman Charlie Crist participate in a live audience debate hosted  by local CBS affiliate WEPC on October 24, 2022. (Screenshot/WFLA)

To show balance, CBS played a clip of the Democrat's supporters at a get out the vote rally from over the weekend. One woman railed against DeSantis for "stealing [her] freedom" on abortion rights.

Florida currently has restrictions on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

DeSantis narrowly won against Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum in 2018, but has a sizable lead, with the potential of turning Miami-Dade County Republican.

Floridians who supported the governor told CBS that the economy, immigration, free speech, and cultural issues would drive them to the polls today. One voter said he hadn't voted for DeSantis and did not support him in this election, but he was being "unfairly vilified" by the national media.

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.