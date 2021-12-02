California teachers recruiting students to LGBTQ+ clubs are intentionally ‘deceiving’ parents: Author

The California Teachers Association has been caught attempting to lure students into joining clubs that explore sexuality and gender identity with the intention of leaving parents in the dark.

Abigail Shrier, author of the book "Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters," shared details with "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on how one of the nation’s most powerful teachers’ unions planned to deceive guardians.

"The deception is actually the point," she said. "It’s explicit and, in fact… specifically guiding teachers statewide in the deception of parents about the clubs, about the membership, even at the elementary school level."

A CTA speaker pitched the idea in February to hold meetings for the "PRISM Club" during lunchtime, so students could attend without having to arrive at school early or stay late, furthermore skirting parental recognition.

Documents from a conference in October also show that teachers admitted to reading students’ Google search histories for signs of interest in gender issues. Shrier revealed that in one video, an educator instructed others that students as young as seven need support in their sexual identity.

"And they believe it is their job to provide that," she said. "What the California Teachers Association is doing is they’re deciding how to recruit students to these clubs, how to coach them in solidifying this gender identity or sexual orientation, and they’re doing this by deceiving parents, specifically telling teachers how to keep the existence of the clubs and the membership from the parent."

Shrier encouraged parents to become "really explicit" with their children regarding gender and suggested removing their students from schools being impacted, if feasible.

"These are activist teachers," she said. "They’re looking to peel the children away from the values of their homes and supplant those values with their own."