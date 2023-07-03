Expand / Collapse search
Culture
Published

California reparations panelist blasts White men as a 'danger to society': They're 'shooting up schools'

Nikcole Cunningham said White people still benefit from the 'harm caused by their ancestors'

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
A member of San Francisco's committee on reparations for slavery blasted White men as "a danger to society," according to multiple reports, also claiming that "White supremacy is ingrained in [America's] DNA."

Nikcole Cunningham is one of the 15 members of the city's reparations advisory committee established in 2020, with aims to grant each eligible Black resident $5 million to help atone for the sin of slavery.

Along with her rebuke of White men, she alleged White people in general still benefit from the "harm caused by their ancestors."

CALIFORNIA REPARATIONS PANEL APPROVES PAYMENTS OF UP TO $1.2 MILLION TO EVERY BLACK RESIDENT

Reparations San Francisco protest

A crowd listens to speakers at a reparations rally outside of City Hall in San Francisco, on March 14, 2023.  (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

According to the UK outlet The Telegraph, Cunningham's lambasting continued as she railed against White people for posing more "harm than support and help" for getting reparations approved, adding an inflammatory criticism of their ancestors who she said stood in their "Sunday best" as they watched "Black people hang and burn."

She told the outlet that the goal behind the rhetoric is to make White people "come to grips" with their ancestry and take initiative in facilitating change for equality.

SPARKS FLY AT CALIFORNIA'S FINAL REPARATIONS TASK FORCE MEETING: ‘NOW'S THE TIME FOR A DIVORCE!'

Los Angeles long-time resident, Walter Foster, age 80, holds up a sign as the Reparations Task Force meets to hear public input on reparations at the California Science Center in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2022.

Reparations have become a hot-button issue for California voters as some seek to grant eligible Black residents millions to help atone for slavery. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The outlet additionally quoted Cunningham as saying White men are more abusive and make up a majority of "serial killers."

"They have the most, I watch these shows, the most serial killers," she said. "Straight White men are the ones who are shooting up schools, right? So they are a danger to society. Not all of them."

Cunningham did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reparations have become a hot-button issue for California residents in recent years, with scenes erupting at the most recent – and final – reparations task force meeting hosted by the state's Department of Justice.

CA LAWMAKER WARNS BLACK RESIDENTS TO BE ‘REALISTIC' ON REPARATIONS: ‘SEVEN FIGURE CHECKS ’JUST NOT HAPPENING'

San Francisco victorian-style homes

San Francisco's reparations committee member Nikcole Cunnningham garnered attention for her remarks about White people. (PHILIP PACHECO/AFP via Getty Images)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, D., declined to support reparations for Black residents, however, stating that slavery's legacy is "more than cash payments."

Overshadowing the rhetoric are racial tensions inflamed by multiple events, including the 2020 police murder of George Floyd, the subsequent riots that filled the streets and, most recently, a Supreme Court decision overturning the precedent of affirmative action in college admissions practices.

Fox News' Jessica Chasmar and Peter Hasson contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.