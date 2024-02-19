Fox News Flash
California 'lost its mind,' Ariz. sheriff says, suggests Chinese government 'complicit' in migrant deluge
Pinal Sheriff Mark Lamb said Chinese nationals can't just leave their country, calling the CCP 'complicit'
Published
Pinal County, Ariz. Sheriff Mark Lamb responds on 'Jesse Watters Primetime' to the new migrant deluge at Jacumba Hot Springs.
Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital.
He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant.
Charles covers media, politics and culture for Fox News Digital.
Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.