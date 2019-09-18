Democrats have 'underestimated how much people hate political correctness,' says Michael Knowles

Michael Knowles, host of The Daily Wire's "Michael Knowles Show," said Democrats have "underestimated" the backlash from ordinary voters who resent being shackled by politically correct policies.

"Out in California, there are a lot of conservatives who are too afraid of losing their jobs — of being blacklisted by people in Hollywood, which is obviously a company town, to state their opinions," Knowles said during an appearance on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday.

"People don’t like that," he continued. "I think the left and Democrats have seriously underestimated how much people hate political correctness — how much people hate this oppressive environment where you can’t state your views."

He also suggested President Trump use California's homelessness crisis and Hollywood's bias to fundraise off wealthy donors, who are fed up with the state's radical political direction.

"People don’t like the way that state is going," Knowles said earlier in the interview. "What President Trump realizes is he doesn’t need to win California, for California to help him win in 2020. In 2016 he raised... $333 million. That's a lot. There are Trump supporters in California."

"What he can do is use this homelessness crisis, the drug crisis, public defecation on the streets – the awful way that LA, San Francisco, and other places have trended – as a foil. He can use Hollywood liberals as a foil... Nationally I think it helps him," he added.

Knowles' comments come on the heels of President Trump raising $15 million at various GOP events in California over a two-day span. The visit was Trump's fourth to the state since he took office in 2017.