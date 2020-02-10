Buttigieg's New Hampshire co-chair: Dems need a candidate 'who is not going to polarize this country'

The New Hampshire co-chair of Pete Buttigieg's campaign dismissed a drop in recent Granite State poll numbers for the former South Bend, Ind. mayor, claiming Monday that he has proven he can unite a divided country.

"We're not focused on polls. We're focused on the energy and the momentum that we're seeing on the ground throughout the Granite State," Maura Sullivan told Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum on the eve of Tuesday's first-in-the-nation primary. "The energy on the ground is just palpable. I think he's [Buttigieg is] really proving that he is the candidate who can unite progressives and unite moderates, independents and even Republicans."

NEW HAMPSHIRE'S PRIMARY BATTING AVERAGE ON PICKING THE NOMINEE

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., stands at 27 percent support among likely Democratic presidential primary voters in New Hampshire, according to the final Suffolk University daily tracking poll for the Boston Globe and WBZ-TV.

Buttigieg is at 19 percent in the survey, which was conducted Saturday and Sunday and released late Sunday night. The 38-year-old candidate’s support has dropped 6 percentage points over the past two nights.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar stands in third place, at 14 percent – soaring 9 points since her performance in Friday night’s Democratic presidential nomination debate.

"We're focused on the crowds that we're seeing for Pete and we're focused on this race in this primary right now," Sullivan said. "And you know, who is the candidate that can beat Trump? And Pete is clearly proving, coming out of Iowa as strongly as he did, that he's the candidate to do that."

"We need a candidate who is not going to polarize this country on the Democratic side, "Sullivan added. "We need someone who can unite a broad coalition of progressives, of independents, of moderates and Republicans."

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.