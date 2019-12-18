Brit Hume: Striking 'how little interest people are showing in' impeachment debate

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume said Wednesday that the American people are showing "little interest" in the House vote to impeach President Trump, saying the accusations made against him "didn't really go anywhere."

"The striking thing to me, Tucker, is how little interest people are showing in this. The polls reflect that," Hume said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "I was up in the woods in Pennsylvania this week for Christmas. And I had lunch today with some guys who live up here. They're smart guys, successful guys. They're interested in politics. And there was almost no discussion of this. This on the very day that the vote was gonna be held.

"And I think it's because it hasn't moved people and captured people's imagination," Hume added.

The House voted to impeach President Trump on an "abuse of power" charge related to his dealings with Ukraine after six hours of heated debate Wednesday, making Trump the third American president ever to be impeached. Minutes later, the House also voted to impeach Trump on a count of obstruction of Congress as well.

Hume said the crimes Trump was accused of have not held up.

"I mean, we're talking about the temporary withholding of aid that was ultimately provided in exchange for an investigation that wasn't conducted," Hume said. "And while it was, I think, improper for the president to raise Joe Biden's name in that now-famous conversation, it really didn't go anywhere."

The analyst also dismissed the accusation that Trump's call with the Ukraine president hurt national security.

"This administration's policy toward Ukraine was stronger than the previous administrations," Hume said. "Which leaves you to wonder how exactly was our national security compromised?"

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.