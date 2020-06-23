Brian Kilmeade says protesters who targeted Andrew Jackson statue 'aren't trying to make our country better'

"Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday that protesters who tried to take down a statue of Andrew Jackson near the White House Monday night simply "don't like the country."

"People are trying to find fault with our past because they don't like the country," Kilmeade declared. "These people aren't trying to make our country better."

FROM GEORGE WASHINGTON TO ULYSSES S. GRANT: STATUES, MONUMENTS VANDALIZED EXTEND BEYOND CONFEDERATES AMID BLACK LIVES MATTER PROTESTS

"You want to destroy our past," Kilmeade added, "because we don’t live up to the lofty standards of the shirtless skateboarders who want to petition and protest and try to intimidate reporters on a nightly basis."

Delving into Jackson's life, Kilmeade, who hosts "What Made America Great" on Fox Nation, declared him "an American success story."

"If you want to make America better, put a plaque on there and say ... he was part of the Indian Removal Act and those weren't positive things -- but there was a generation, the Jacksonian Era," he said. "That's why there's a statue."

"I'm so glad they made the statue as tough as the person," Kilmeade went on, "because they couldn't get him down with chains, couldn't get him down with the ropes.

"They can defile him, but couldn't take him down."

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.