Bill Maher says Trump has made Syria 'more anti-American than Berkeley'

Comedian Bill Maher weighed in on President Trump's Syria withdrawal Friday, accusing the commander-in-chief of empowering ISIS.

"Good news, we finally found someone in the Middle East to greet us as liberators. Bad news, it's ISIS," Maher said on "Real Time" during his opening monologue. "We've let a lot of the ISIS people out."

ROMNEY SLAMS TRUMP OVER TROOP PULLOUT

Trump has faced bipartisan criticism over his decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria. On Thursday night, the president praised a cease-fire between Turkey and the Kurds, crediting his "unconventional" approach for enabling the truce.

Just hours after Trump announced a cease-fire between Turkish and Kurdish-led forces in Syria Thursday, journalists reported continued fighting in the Syrian town of Ras al-Ayn on Friday morning, while other areas have reported relative calm since the agreement.

Maher lamented Trump's decision, saying Syria has now been taken over not only ISIS but by Russia and Iran, and compared the new arrangment to a hotbed of liberalism in California.

"We just lost Syria. Syria is now being taken over by Russia, Iran and ISIS," Maher joked. "Trump has created the only place in the world that is more anti-American than Berkeley."

The comic also mentioned the "meltdown" between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Trump that occured Wednesday during a White House meeting over Syria.

"So Wednesday, he has Pelosi and Schumer into the White House to talk about 'What the f--- are you doing in Syria?' He has a meltdown because Nancy Pelosi said all roads with you lead to Putin," Maher said. "How dare you accuse me of having a plan?"

Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced Wednesday that they had walked out of a meeting with Trump on Syria policy, after he apparently called Pelosi either a "third-rate politician" or "third-grade politician" and angrily suggested the Democrats probably appreciated communist Islamic State terrorists in the Middle East.

Maher wasn't finished directing his ire at Trump, proposing during his "New Rules" segment at the end of that he along with other celebrities bribe the president out of office.

“Just take my check for one million dollars,” Maher said, before rattling off numerous single named celebrities he thought would pitch in.

“So Mr. President, it is really very simple, you love money, we hate you," Maher said.

Fox News' Gregg Re and Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.