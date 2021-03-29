White House reporters mocked after Biden again discusses ice cream with press: 'Hard hitting journalisming'

President Biden continued to receive friendly coverage from the press on Sunday when reporters caught him on a tarmac in Delaware to inquire about what he was giving up for Lent, resulting in another conversation about ice cream.

A reporter shouted, "Mr. President what are you giving up for Lent?"

"I gave up all sweets for Lent, you have no idea how hard it is for me," Biden said as reporters chuckled.

"What’s the first sweet you’re looking forward to having?" the reporter asked in a follow-up question.

"Ice cream," he said.

Other reporters asked some tougher questions, as Biden quickly moved on from inquiries about former President Trump possibly visiting the southern border, coronavirus, gun control, sanctioning Myanmar and when he would name a national cybersecurity director during the same gaggle.

However, the scene was reminiscent of the infamous mid-October moment when he was asked what flavor ice cream he ordered at the height of controversy over his family’s overseas business dealings.

Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs, who was not the person who asked about Lent, tweeted Biden’s response and critics quickly mocked the friendly line of questioning.

Jacobs did not immediately respond to a request for comment about her tweet receiving criticism when she wasn’t the reporter who asked the question.

Back in January, press secretary Jen Psaki revealed the commander-in-chief’s favorite flavor, as Biden is a known ice cream enthusiast.

"When I was in Wilmington before the president was inaugurated, I did ask him for my four-year-old niece Suraya – who was very curious about what his favorite ice cream was – and his favorite ice cream was chocolate chip," Psaki said.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz contributed to this report.