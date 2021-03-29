'Where is AOC?': Lara Trump calls out liberals' hypocrisy on Biden border crisis

Lara Trump slammed "total hypocrisy" from liberals Monday in her first appearance as a Fox News contributor, asking why the left isn’t outraged over the immigration chaos at the southern border amid a historic surge of migrants.

"We had the most secure border under my father-in-law, under President Donald Trump that we have had in decades and I think the best thing possible is to discourage people from making that really dangerous, awful journey north through our southern border. The problem is that the Biden administration has said, ‘Well if they come, we’ll take you in,’" Trump said on "Fox & Friends."

The Biden administration is now asking for government volunteers to help manage the migrant surge as encounters at the border have averaged about 5,000 migrants per day in March -- about a 50 percent increase from February. Democrats and members of the mainstream media regularly criticized the conditions of migrant facilities during the Trump administration and the Fox News contributor wondered where the outrage is now that President Biden is in office.

"It’s total hypocrisy," she said. "The way they covered this under the Trump administration versus the Biden administration is total hypocrisy. Where is the outrage from the folks on the left? Where is AOC down there doing a photo op?"

When Trump joined the show, "Fox &Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt announced that the former senior adviser for then-President Trump’s presidential campaign is now a Fox News contributor.

"I'm so excited, first of all, to be joining the Fox family, I sort of feel like I've been an unofficial member of the team for so long. You guys know, it was kind of a joke over the past five years. I would come there so often that the security guards were like, maybe we should just give you a key. So to be to be a part of the team, I'm so, so excited," Trump said.

Co-host Steve Doocy then asked about speculation that Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, would run for Senate in North Carolina, where she grew up.

"I still haven't officially made a decision, but hopefully sometime soon," she said.

