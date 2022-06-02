Emily Compagno rips Biden's student loan debt cancellation on 'Outnumbered': 'Lip service'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compagno ripped the Biden administration for planning to cancel $6 billion in student loan debt, arguing the move comes in an effort to gain voters. Compagno warned canceling the student debt will only hurt underserved communities the administration is trying to help.

EMILY COMPAGNO: As usual, it's just lip service by this administration regarding a vulnerable or an underserved community that they think will qualify for votes for them. But the reality of what solution they propose just absolutely ends up benefiting a different community, and it ends up hurting that community. Look, to your point, public pension, that whole thing has related or has resulted in a crisis for every single state. There's a $15 billion gap, for example, in the U.S. system on what they owe and the cash on hand for the pensioners. And they tried to pass on that bailout to the students and the parents by way of tuition, and now it's going on to the taxpayers.

